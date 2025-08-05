What you need to know

A report claims that Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a could see a near-two-month shipping delay.

Allegedly, the company has run into "supply chain issues," which could push back how soon Google can get these devices to users.

Recent rumors claim the Pixel Watch 4 could be priced the same as the Watch 3, but we don't have long to wait as Google's event is August 20.

Rumors allege that Google may have hit a snag with a few of its upcoming devices that will delay their market release.

The report, from the German publication WinFuture, claims to have learned of a market delay for three of Google's upcoming 2025 products (via 9to5Google). It's alleged "sources" state that Google will delay the market availability of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a by roughly two months. That paints an October picture for consumers interested in using those devices.

The publication adds that Google has reportedly run into "supply chain issues," and nothing more than that was said.

While the rumor suggests consumers should look toward early October for the previously mentioned devices, that theory seems to regard when your shipment should arrive. It looks like consumers can still pre-order the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a after Google's event on August 20. It's just the wait to receive them that's going to be daunting, if this is true.

It seems as though this "delay" will affect all consumers, and it's not just region locked. Again, we're missing some context here, so we'll have to see what the Made by Google event holds later this month officially. The publication claims the other devices, the main Google Pixel 10 series, are on schedule.

The event's coming up

The folks at 9to5 thought back to the Pixel 9 series launch, which saw the base and Pro XL models ship in August, right after the event. However, everything else was scattered throughout September. While shipping delays have happened before, this alleged two-month wait (especially for Google's newest smartwatch) seems extreme.

The rumor is food for thought right now, as we've got another official Google teaser to get us excited. The company posted a teaser for its Pixel 10 yesterday (Aug 4), which also threw shade at Apple. Google mocked Apple's sluggish progression toward Siri's big AI upgrade, which was previously promised for the iPhone 16. Since that has yet to arrive, Google says "just change your phone," with a not-so-subtle wink toward the Pixel 10 series.

Also, a recent Pixel Watch 4 rumor claims the device might not see a price boost. Consumers might see a $349 and $399 price tag for its 41mm and 45mm sizes, respectively, just like in 2024. A surprising note is that the LTE model could drop by ~$50, which consumers might like.

Google's upcoming event is slated for August 20, where we will see its Pixel 10 series, Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a, and more revealed.