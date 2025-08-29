As many celebrate the last weekend of the summer by relaxing, you might want to make some time to take a trip to Best Buy. That's because you can save $150 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus, making this the cheapest we've ever seen it.

Most of the time, there's either a $50 discount somewhere, or the option to save more by trading in your current device. This time, you won't find anything hiding in the fine print, meaning you can walk in, get the Galaxy Chromebook Plus for $599.99, and walk out.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus: $749.99 $599.99 at Best Buy A lot of the time there's usually some type of "catch" in order to save a bunch of money on one of the best devices. That's not the case with the Galaxy Chromebook Plus, as it's $150 off over at Best Buy for Labor Day. Price comparison: Samsung - $639.99 Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: You want a Chromebook that's powerful, lightweight, and ultra-thin, while giving you one of the best ChromeOS experiences.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a Chromebook with a convertible design, touchscreen display, or if you're on a budget.

Samsung took a break from Chromebooks for a few years, with the exception of an oddball refresh or two. The Galaxy Chromebook Plus was the company making a statement that it's back, and it means business.

And that return couldn't have come at a better time, as we were in need of some competition in the premium Chromebook space. Samsung definitely delivered, as the Galaxy Chromebook Plus offers almost everything you might want from a new Chromebook.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

It features a gorgeous 15.6-inch AMOLED display, excellent performance thanks to the Intel Core 3 100U and at least 12 hours of battery life. Not only that, but this Chromebook is packed with more than enough ports, which even includes a full-size HDMI port.

The Galaxy Chromebook Plus was also the first to feature the Quick Insert key. With this, you can call on Gemini to help find a document, summarize an email, and so much more.

For as much as I adore Samsung's return to the Chromebook space, this isn't going to be the perfect solution for everyone. While it's incredibly thin and lightweight, making it perfect for students, the Galaxy Chromebook Plus lacks a convertible design and a touchscreen.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

As I said in my review, "It's almost always the trackpad that sours things for me. On the bright side, it's enormous, which doesn't come as a surprise given the size of the keyboard deck. On the downside, it's a mechanical or "traditional" trackpad, which is fine." That sentiment still rings true today, leaving me to hope and wish for the day that haptic trackpads just become the norm for every Chromebook maker.

Nevertheless, for some, those might be viewed as minor grievances that can be glazed over. Especially for those who want a premium Chromebook and want to save a bunch of money.

This Labor Day deal from Best Buy makes that a reality, but you'll want to act quickly as we suspect the price to go back up next week.