This iconic Samsung laptop just scored an unbelievable $370 discount during Best Buy's Black Friday sale

Samsung laptop deals aren't as common as we'd like, but Best Buy's Black Friday sale is about to change all of that. For a limited time, the retailer is chopping $370 off this 15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 4, sending the price down to a manageable $529.99. While the current Galaxy Book 5 lineup offers some of our favorite industry-leading laptops from Samsung today, most casual users will get what they need out of the Book 4 model.

The Galaxy Book 4 features a relatively bright, Full HD screen, and this particular model comes with 512GB of SSD storage. It's also got a long-lasting battery, and easy compatibility with other devices within the Samsung ecosystem. Additionally, it comes with the Windows 11 Home OS, the Copilot AI assistant, and a built-in voice assistant with Bixby. It's also compatible with other voice assistants such as Amazon's Alexa, Cortana, and more. It's a Black Friday deal for the history books, so don't wait too long to make your move.