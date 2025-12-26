Jump to:

Android Central's Best of 2025: Chromebooks and tablets

Features
By Contributions from published

Which Chromebooks and tablets tickled our fancy in 2025? Here are our favorites!

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 review hero 16x9
(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)
Jump to:

Every year, we see new Chromebooks launch, but this year, we saw not only new products but a massive uptick in people buying new laptops and Chromebooks.

Our resident expert and Senior Editor, Andrew Myrick, digs deeper into this year’s winners. Congrats, Lenovo, for taking the crown for Best Chromebook this year!