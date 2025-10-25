My favorite pocket-sized e-reader just got a massive color upgrade
The Boox Palma 2 Pro and the Note Air5 C are both available for purchase today.
What you need to know
- Two new Onyx Boox e-readers are launching today with Kaleido 3 color E Ink displays.
- The tablet-sized Note Air 5 C is available from $499.99/£499.99/€529.99 and includes a stylus.
- The phone-sized Palma 2 Pro is available from $379.99/£379.99/€399.99.
Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.
Do you love reading e-books but hate carrying around a larger e-reader? The original Onyx Boox Palma made a name for itself by being the first major phone-sized E Ink device, and now the second follow-up is flipping the script by adding a layer of color to that E Ink screen.
Powered by the same Kaleido 3 E color Ink display as many popular e-readers launched in 2025, the Boox Palma 2 Pro's phone-like form factor makes it the most portable color e-reader you can find. It weighs just 173g (that's quite a bit lighter than your average smartphone these days), yet the 6.13-inch display is big enough to comfortably read from.
The dual-tone frontlight makes it easy to adjust the color temperature throughout the day, and Boox's fast refresh technology plus the Android 15-powered OS means normal Android apps work perfectly. It also sports 5G connectivity, so you can pop a SIM card in and have a data connection wherever you're at — just be aware that it doesn't function like an E Ink phone.
Impressively enough, the Palma 2 Pro also supports the InkSense Plus stylus for highlighting and quick notes, and the SIM tray doubles as a microSD card reader for expandable storage.
The second announcement comes in the form of a proper E Ink tablet called the Note Air 5 C. As the name implies, it's a follow-up to the excellent Boox Note Air 4 C. Aside from a big upgrade to Android 15 (the Air 4 C launched with Android 13 earlier this year), the Air 5 C has a better keyboard case that attaches with handy magnetic POGO pins.
The writing experience has been upgraded as well, with a more textured surface that feels "more paperlike," according to Onyx, as well as an improved Pen3 stylus. The Boox Note Air 5 C also "mind mapping and AI-powered Smart Scribe tools" to make note-taking and organization easier. Essentially, Boox is framing this as the ultimate E Ink day planner tablet.
Both of the new Boox products can be purchased today at the official Boox Shop page.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.