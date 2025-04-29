Boox goes after Kobo and Amazon with its latest color ereaders

What you need to know

The Go 7 series features 7-inch screens, with the Go Color 7 (Gen II) equipped with a Kaleido 3 display for vibrant colors, while the Go 7 has a monochrome display.

Both models support handwriting with Boox’s InkSense stylus and run on Android 13.

Weighing 195 grams each, the eReaders have a compact design with wide bezels, an ergonomic page turn button, a textured back, and a water-repellent finish.

After debuting Palma 2 and Note Air4 C last year, Boox is back with a new set of portable readers — the new Go 7 series.

The new ereaders were launched late last week and include the Go 7 and Go Color 7 (Gen II). These new Android-based eReaders come with writing capabilities for immersive reading. They also claim to be ideal sidekicks for commuters and for those who prefer to read in outdoor environments.

(Image credit: Boox)

Both eReaders carry the same screen sizes, which are 7 inches; however, the Go Color 7 equips a Kaleido 3 display — the same as the Kobo Libra Colour — promising a true-to-life color panel. It also promises to offer visually rich content. On the other hand, the regular Go 7 comes with a Carta 1300 monochrome display and has a resolution of 300ppi, with a sharp text clarity that is believed to mimic traditional paper. Additionally, both also feature adjustable front lights for comfortable reading in all lighting conditions.

Further, both models support handwriting capabilities with the help of Boox’s InkSense stylus — to quickly jot down thoughts, highlight text, and mark up in the books users read. They are also provided with a dedicated Notes app to write things when required.

(Image credit: Boox)

Underneath, the latest Boox ereaders run Android 13 and have access to the Google Play Store to install your favorite Android apps. Both models are equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, which can further be expanded with the help of a microSD card.

Lastly, these ereaders weigh around 195 grams each and offer a compact and lightweight form factor that further helps in easy one-handed use, which is essential for any e-ink device. In addition, they have wide bezels to hold on to, an ergonomic page turn button, and a textured back for additional grip. And for protection against spills and light rain, they feature a water-repellent design.

The Boox Go 7 and Go Color 7 both come in two color options — black and white — with the latter getting a navy blue finish. The Go 7 is available for preorder in U.S. and European markets with $249.99/£219.99/€249.99 pricing. The Go Color 7 is not yet on sale, but it will be priced at $279.99/£249.99/€279.99 for the aforementioned regions.