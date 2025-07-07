Prime Day comes early with this unmissable deal on the best e-reader

I used the Kindle Oasis for the better part of the last five years, but I was frustrated with the lack of a new model with USB-C charging. That's why I switched to Kobo's Libra Colour at the start of 2025; the e-reader features the latest E Ink Kaleido 3 tech, has a lightweight design that makes it comfortable to hold, and you can easily read comics on it thanks to the color E Ink panel.

Best of all, it has physical page turn buttons — a must-have on any good e-reader — and it charges via USB-C. I read dozens of books on the Libra Colour over the last six months, and it is the ideal upgrade to the Kindle Oasis. The e-reader usually costs $249, but it is now down to $209 on Amazon, making it a terrific bargain.

Kobo Libra Colour : was $249 now $209 at Amazon The Libra Colour is better than the Kindle Oasis in several meaningful ways. You get an E Ink panel that shows colors as well as monochrome text, it charges via USB-C, and the battery lasts several weeks between charges. You don't want to miss this deal if you're looking to buy a new e-reader.

✅Recommended if: You need a high-end e-reader with a fantastic E Ink panel, physical page turn buttons, adjustable warm light, standout battery life, Bluetooth connectivity to listen to audiobooks, and USB-C charging. The Libra Colour has it all, and with IPX8 water resistance, you can use it in the tub.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a monochrome e-reader on a budget, and you need the Kindle Store.

The Libra Colour has a plastic chassis, but it doesn't feel like a budget e-reader in the least — Kobo did a good job with the overall design. The white version I'm using looks elegant, and it is also available in a black model. It feels good to hold and use, and isn't uncomfortable even during marathon reading sessions.

It has the two features I need the most in an e-reader: physical page turn buttons and adjustable warm light. The buttons were a little stiff when I got started with the Libra Colour, but they have good tactility now. You extensive configurability when it comes to adjusting the intensity of the LEDs, and just like the Kindle Oasis, you get a warm light that reduces eye strain.

A neat addition is the 7-inch color E Ink panel; it unlocks entirely new use cases, and it holds up while reading comics on the device. You can also use the Libra Colour as a journal, and it has stylus integration (there isn't one included in the package). The E Ink panel has 300ppi pixel density, and it is just as good as the one on the Kindle Oasis — with the added versatility of a color panel.

It has IPX8 ingress protection, so you can use the e-reader in the tub or near the pool. Another welcome addition is USB-C charging; it lasts two weeks between charges even if you read daily, and USB-C just makes it less of a hassle when you need to charge it. Kobo's ebook store isn't anywhere as extensive as Amazon's offering, but on the plus side, the Libra Colour isn't locked down in the same way, so you can easily bring your Kindle ebooks over to the device without any issues.

Overall, I didn't think I would like the Libra Colour as much as I did, and it is the Kindle Oasis upgrade I've always wanted. Coming in at $209, now is the time to switch to the e-reader if you're still using a Kindle.