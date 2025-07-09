This Kindle changed e-reading forever, and now it's cheaper than it's EVER been during Prime Day
The first color Kindle gets its first major discount.
Although it seems like they completely dominate the e-reader space, we actually don't see deals on Kindles very often. Fortunately, it appears that Amazon Prime Day is attempting to change all of that by slashing 36% off the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, dropping the price of the tablet down to its lowest point ever.
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition 32GB: $279.99 $179.99 with Prime at Amazon
The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft is a full color e-reader with an intelligent 7-inch display and great battery life. Members who order the e-reader during the four-day Prime Day sale will receive a whopping 36% off their order. We've seen a lot of great Prime Day Kindle deals this week, but this is easily one of the best yet.
The Kindle Colorsoft boasts a 7-inch color display that automatically adjusts to meet your lighting needs, whether you're reading outdoors or in the dark. It also features up to eight weeks of battery life, wireless charging support, and a sturdy, waterproof construction.
First unveiled back in October 2024, the Colorsoft was the first full-color Kindle e-reader released by Amazon, and it understandably raised a bit of a ruckus in the industry. After all, underdog e-reader manufacturers like Kobo and BOOX had been producing full color devices for a while, and now they had to compete against the "Big A" with technology that they had perfected long before. And indeed, once a giant company like Amazon gets involved in a technology like this, there's no going back to simple black-and-white e-readers.
Need a backup plan?
Kobo Libra Colour: $249.99 $209.99 with Prime at Amazon
If you're looking for something a little different, the 7-inch Kobo Libra Colour is another great option, boasting a waterproof design, audiobook support, and features like Dark Mode. Buy the e-reader during Prime Day and you'll score an excellent 16% discount.
