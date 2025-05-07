Need a last-minute Mother's Day gift? This popular Kindle has crashed back to its lowest price EVER at Amazon

If you waited too long and are in need of some last-minute Mother's Day tech deals, this Amazon discount on one of our favorite Kindle e-readers is worth a look. Just days ahead of the holiday, Amazon's Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition is 20% off the normal purchase price, bringing this color e-reader back to its lowest price ever.

We named the Colorsoft our favorite color Kindle, in no small part due to its vibrant 7-inch display. It also sports up to eight weeks of battery life per charge, and it comes with many of the same useful features included in the retailer's Paperwhite configuration.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32GB): $279.99 $224.99 at Amazon Amazon is currently offering a 20% discount on our top pick for the best color Kindle, the Kindle Colorsoft, just ahead of Mother's Day. If you were considering gifting Mom a color-display e-reader of some sort, this deal rings in at under $225, marking a $55 discount and what looks like a pretty solid deal. Price comparison: Best Buy - $224.99

✅Recommended if: you're looking for an e-reader with a color display; battery life is important to you when it comes to having a Kindle; you like having something small and portable that you can take with you on the go.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't need a color display and are more interested in one of the best e-ink tablets; you want an even more affordable Kindle than this deal is offering; you'd prefer an e-reader that comes in more colors than just black.

The Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition features a vivid, high-contrast 7-inch color screen, along with a USB-C charging port, and a battery life of up to eight weeks per charge, according to Amazon. The display can show color at 150 ppi, or black and white at 150 ppi, and it also gives users the ability to highlight and annotate in various colors. Plus, the Colorsoft supports wireless charging, in case that's a priority for you.

Additionally, the screen of the tablet is considered glare-free, as it uses auto-adjust to adapt to your lighting conditions automatically. The Colorsoft also includes dedicated profiles and child profiles, in case users want to share, and the Amazon library includes more than 15 million book titles.