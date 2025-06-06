Planning a family vacation? Our favorite tablet for kids is 41% OFF at Amazon today

Kids tablet deals come around every so often, and this entry comes just in time for summer trips with the family. For a limited time, buyers can get 41% off the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition, which is one of our favorite tablets for kids. Sporting a durable, easy-to-hold housing and roughly 10 hours of battery life, the Fire 7 Kids Edition is a great option for younger children and is rated for ages 3 to 7.

This particular deal is for the 16GB configuration, though the 32GB version is also currently on sale. It's also available in blue, purple, and red, and it comes with one year free of Amazon Kids Plus along with a two-year worry-free guarantee on any damage. Additionally, the portable tablet for travel comes with a user-friendly parent dashboard that makes it easy to run parental controls and age filters, as well as a microSD port if you need expandable storage.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet: $109.99 $64.99 at Amazon Amazon is offering $55 off the Fire 7 Kids tablet, marking a discount of 41 percent from the normal purchase price. This kids' tablet comes with a free kid-proof case, along with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus with several ad-free books, games, and video apps such as Disney, Nickelodeon, and PBS Kids.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a super affordable Fire tablet for children; you want something that's durable enough to withstand kid-handling; you want something that makes it easy to establish parental controls and age filters for your children.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a tablet that isn't designed for kids; you'd rather go with a kids tablet with a larger screen; you're shopping for an older kid or teenager.

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids is just one of the retailer's kids tablet lineup, offering a 7-inch, SD touchscreen, a wide range of parental controls, and a protective case that makes it super durable against drops and spills. This deal is for the 16GB storage version, though you can also upgrade to the 32GB storage version or utilize the microSD port for expandable storage.

The Fire 7 Kids Edition is our favorite budget pick as far as the Fire tablet lineup goes, though it's also worth noting that the Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids offer larger touchscreens, if you'd prefer a bigger display for your kids and don't mind spending a little more money.