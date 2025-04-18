Amazon's large Fire Max 11 tablet is selling at a 20% discount for a limited time

You can find a handful of great tablet deals from time to time, and you may even be able to save more with a lockscreen ad model. For right now, buyers can get 20% off the lockscreen ad version of the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet, which is one of our favorites from the Fire tablet lineup.

We like the Fire Max 11 for its beautiful 11-inch screen, its roughly-14-hour battery life, and the already low price tag. This model comes with just 64GB of storage, but it also sports both a front- and rear-facing camera, a fingerprint scanner, dual speakers and more.

While performance is nothing really to write home about, this is probably still the best pick out of the Fire tablet lineup for work purposes, backed by 4GB of RAM and a MediaTek MTK8188J that's decent.

Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet: $229.99 $184.99 at Amazon At this time, Amazon has chopped $45 off the price of the Fire Max 11 tablet with lockscreen ads, making for a pretty solid tablet at under $200. From the long battery life to its good-looking, 11-inch display, the Fire Max 11 punches above its weight, and it might be worth checking out if you're in the market for a cheap tablet. Price comparison: Best Buy - $279.99

✅Recommended if: you're looking for an affordable tablet that still boasts decent performance; battery life is a major selling point for you; you prefer tablets with a larger screen.

❌Skip this deal if: having a high refresh rate is a priority to you; you don't like Amazon's user interface; you want to be able to access Play Store without side-loading.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet is a decent little device, and especially for the price point compared to competitors. It's also our top pick for the best Amazon tablet for work and play, largely because its performance and display are a couple of steps ahead of the retailer's lower-end offerings.

We like the Fire Max 11 for its 11-inch screen, and the fact that Amazon says you can get up to 14 hours of battery life. It also offers easy access to Alexa voice commands for those who want to integrate the device into their Google-based smart home setup.

As for some of the downsides, the display only features a 60Hz refresh rate, and it also has just 4GB of RAM. Those who don't like Amazon's devices may also prefer going with a different brand, though its certainly worth thinking about at this price point.