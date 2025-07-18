This stylish Garmin smartwatch never lost its Prime Day discount — grab it while you can

Amazon's biggest sale of the year ended one week ago, but there are still a few lingering smartwatch deals available if you know where to look. Right now, buyers can still get 37% off the Garmin Vivoactive 5 at Amazon, chopping $110 off the regular price point.

Despite being last-gen with the Vivoactive 6 now available, the Vivoactive 5 still boasts many of the same features. It has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, a battery life of up to 11 days, 4GB of storage for music, and several health and sleep monitoring features. Plus, it has hyper-personalized health suggestions to help users understand their health even better, and 30 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps ranging from walking and running to swimming, golfing, cycling HIIT, pilates, and more.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: $299.99 $190.00 at Amazon For a limited time, buyers can still get $110 off the Garmin Vivoactive 5 at Amazon, even though the retailer's Prime Day sale ended last week. This smartwatch has a sporty aesthetic, along with plenty of battery life for most and a fairly accurate suite of GPS modes.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a smartwatch for under $200 that still offers a wide range of fitness, health, and GPS features; you don't mind going with an older generation of smartwatch; you like the look of an aluminum watch bezel.

❌Skip this deal if: you think you may want to upgrade to the Garmin Vivoactive 6 and have the budget to do so; you prefer a smartwatch with more onboard features; you need something with dual-frequency GPS.

The Vivoactive 5 wasn't one of our picks in the best Garmin smartwatches category, but it's really not far off. Even before this discount, it offered an affordable, no-frills smartwatch with a sporty look and a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen. It also has all-systems GNSS GPS tracking, sleep coaching, heart rate variability modes, as well as workout impact reports, NFC tap-to-pay, and 4GB of onboard music storage.

It will also net users up to 11 days of battery life per charge, and it has an aluminum bezel design that many users like. It also includes a useful wheelchair mode that tracks pushes, and can help monitor handcycle activities with a wide range of preloaded workouts.