Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic bands 2025

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is the largest option on the Watch 8 series, so pick out the right band with that in mind. Although it has a huge 46mm case, you can still use most Galaxy Watch 8 bands on the Classic variant. This isn't because of quick-release connectors — Samsung actually ditched those for the new Dynamic Lug System this time around. Regardless, there are plenty of Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic bands around, and these are the best.

Be it leather, fabric, or metal, these Galaxy Watch 8 Classic bands are top-notch

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 / Watch 8 Classic Sport Band From $38.49 at Samsung Best overall Made by Samsung, for Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 / Watch 8 Classic Sport Band comes in five assorted colors. It's made of a soft rubber material that's durable and lightweight. You get metal matching clasps with each colorway and two sizes. SPGUARD Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Stainless Steel Strap View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Best metal The SPGUARD Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Stainless Steel Strap is immune to rust thanks to its stainless steel build. Up to eight links can be removed to readjust the size. This metal link band comes in silver and black. Astorgos 6 Pack Sport Bands for Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 / Galaxy Watch 8 Classic View at Amazon Best silicone The Astorgos 6 Pack Sport Bands multi-pack gives you six silicone bands for an incredibly cheap price. These soft Galaxy Watch 8 Classic bands also work with the regular Watch 8, so you can share with a friend or family. This set comes in M/L. Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic View at Amazon Best heavy-duty This rugged number adds tough protection to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic overall, encasing it in a rugged TPU case and an adjustable band. Spigen's Rugged Armor Pro is an all-black ensemble that's dripping in coolness. BXUXOHS Magnetic Elastic Bands for Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 / Galaxy Watch 8 Classic View at Amazon Best elastic Stretchy bands like this one from BXUXOHS are really gentle on the skin, making them ideal for long-term wear. This stretchy nylon band for the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic comes in a mix of nine bright and muted colors. A magnetic clasp fastens it. Sankel Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 / Watch 8 Classic Genuine Leather Band View at Amazon Best leather Available in black, brown, and gray, the Sankel Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 / Watch 8 Classic Genuine Leather Band is affordably priced below $15. You get real leather that delivers a premium feel that ages with time. It's a classic belt to pair with your watch. YEEJOK Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic / Galaxy Watch 8 Metal+Leather Watch Straps View at Amazon Best two-pack YEEJOK gives you two bands for the price of one with this Metal+Leather Watch Straps bundle. It includes a black stainless steel link band as well as a leather band in black or brown. Both bands can be adjusted, however, the metal band is harder to resize. Sankel Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 / 8 Classic Metal Jewelry Bracelet Wristband View at Amazon Best sleek The Sankel Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 / 8 Classic Metal Jewelry Bracelet Wristband comes in three metallic finishes: silver, black, and a stunning rose gold hue. To resize it, the metal clasp can be adjusted, and up to four links can be removed.

Only the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic bands are listed here

There are tons of bands available for the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, but the collection is pretty limited when compared to its predecessors. The Galaxy Watch 7 and all the smartwatches that came before it supported quick-release bands, so you had as many options as there are drops of water in the ocean. With the change to Dynamic Lug connectors, the new Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic have a far narrower selection of bands. Nonetheless, what's available right now isn't bad.

Samsung's Watch 8 Classic Sport Band is an ideal partner for the smartwatch. It's easily adjustable, fairly durable, and made of pretty soft rubber that also happens to be waterproof. Plus, there are five different colors to choose from. It's always nice to have a spare rubber or silicone band to match your casual outfit of the day.

For dressier occasions, consider a leather wristband or a classy metal band. Whether you're a leather person or a steel person, there are great options for both types. For instance, the SPGUARD Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Stainless Steel Strap is adjustable, comes in two colors, and it's really durable. The links are removable, and the stainless steel clasp offers a snug, secure fit. Since it's made of stainless steel, exposure to water is no issue at all. This isn't the case with leather options, as water destroys leather goods. Sankel's Watch 8 Classic Genuine Leather Band weathers with age, giving it that dashing texture only real leather can deliver.

And if you can't choose between the two, why not get both? The YEEJOK Metal+Leather Watch Straps two-pack gives you both, though the leather is most likely not genuine. Regardless, it's a fantastic deal for the price of a single watch band, and you get two different styles!