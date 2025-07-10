Which Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic color should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic combines the Watch 7 Classic and the Watch Ultra to create this oversized 46mm wearable. Running Wear OS 6 out of the box, the Watch 8 Classic comes in just two shades: Black and White. Don't let the color names fool you because both variants feature silver cases, with the former having some black accents incorporated into the design. Before going ahead with your purchase, check out both Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic options in detail.

The options are called Black and White but the reality is more ambiguous

There's no true "black" version of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

Samsung should have called the available Watch 8 Classic colors "silver" and "less silver" instead. Despite the naming scheme, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic doesn't really come in a dark color like black, charcoal, or graphite. If that's a deal breaker, perhaps you'll be happier with the regular Galaxy Watch 8 in Graphite instead — sans rotating bezel, though.

Don't knock the Black variant of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic until you've seen it up close and personal. I know many people only buy black tech. In fact, my husband is one such individual. However, variety is the spice of life. So spice things up with this silver-and-black combo for once! It looks really cool and matches well with various styles and materials of watch bands.

If the non-monochrome look bothers you, then the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in White will fit your tastes. This option is silver throughout and comes with a bright white band.

I do have a bone to pick with Samsung over the limited case colors. My favorite hue for wearables is usually gold, rose gold, or champagne gold. This is because it's much easier to match such shades with accessories and jewelry. It's a missed opportunity on Samsung's part to skip a warmer colorway for the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

We're stuck with these options for this generation, so there's not much to do but complain. Hopefully, Samsung will heed our grievances with its next smartwatch lineup. If not, then people like me will probably stick with the Google Pixel Watch.