A recent Q1 2025 report regarding smartwatches details an overall 2% YoY drop; however, Samsung saw the most significant dip at 18%.

While Apple also dropped by 9%, Chinese OEMs like Huawei and Xiaomi saw a major 53% boost in shipments YoY (year-over-year).

Samsung might have to look ahead to its Galaxy Watch 8 series, which could boast strong health monitoring sensors, as well as newer advanced health features.

Consumers might reach for a new smartwatch for a new phone or otherwise, but a recent report states that's been happening less.

A report from Counterpoint Research regarding the Q1 2025 performance of smartwatches states those wrist-bound devices didn't do too well (for one maker). The data represented how well smartwatches did in shipments on a global/international scale. According to the post, watch shipments in Q1 slipped by 2% YoY (year-over-year); however, Samsung saw the biggest overall drop "across all major markets."

The research highlights the Korean OEM's previous-gen smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra. Samsung reportedly saw a major 18% YoY decline, which topped Apple's 9% drop in shipments.

While Samsung and Apple are on opposite sides of this totem pole, Counterpoint highlights Chinese makers like Huawei and Xiaomi, which saw happier first quarters. Research states both Chinese OEMs saw a 53% jump in Q1 shipments YoY. Moreover, China, as a whole, saw a 37% boost in watch shipments, followed by LATAM with 24%.

The smartwatch market is speculated to improve later in 2025, per Counterpoint's senior research analyst, Anshika Jain. This could occur at a "modest pace," with a projected growth of roughly 3%. Jain adds that what may bring people back are the innovations and improvements in smartwatches, most notably thanks to "AI features and next-generation health sensors."

Samsung looks to the Galaxy Watch 8

Samsung might have to look toward its Galaxy Watch 8 models to breathe some sort of life into its wearable performance. We're expecting the company to bring back the BioActive Sensor for monitoring user heart rates, stress, blood oxygen, and more. What we're most curious about is the long-awaited glucose monitoring on the Galaxy Watch. This was something we were previously hoping for on the Watch 7 series, but that didn't happen.

In January, Samsung's senior vice president Hon Pak discussed the company's planned non-invasive glucose monitoring capabilities, stating it would be "optically-based." While the feature is "exciting" to Pak, there's only speculation that this could debut on the Galaxy Watch 8 series.

Elsewhere, regarding AI, there's a chance Samsung could tuck many of its users' favorite health features behind a paywall. Pak stated during an interview that Samsung was "exploring" a paid option that would give users access to "advanced coaching." We've been dreading the day that Samsung decides to pack its features behind some sort of AI-based subscription. The company already drew attention to a whole host of AI-supported health features during its Unpacked reveal of the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung's Unpacked is set to get underway on July 9.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.