What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 Classic was reportedly spotted passing through the Bluetooth SIG database for certification.

The listing directly states the device by name after previous and current rumors agree on its supposed model number.

There's hope that the Galaxy Watch 8 series will introduce more exciting features, like Samsung's glucose monitoring, which an exec spoke about in January.

Interest builds around Samsung's next wave of smartwatches, and for good reason as a recent leak might've solidified a previous rumors.

According to XpertPick, Samsung's next Galaxy Watch has reportedly picked up a key certification ahead of its launch. The post states the company's next "Classic" watch has been spotted in the Bluetooth SIG database. More importantly, this database listing seemingly "confirms" the existence of a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

On the website's "Product list," a device with Samsung's website and a "smart wearable device" product description has been attached to an SM-L505U model.

The model number in question is tied to a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, which alludes to its return after skipping out in 2024. As the publication notes, the Bluetooth SIG database lacks any further information about the device's specifications. That's not too surprising, considering the nature/purpose of the certification.

Switching up the Galaxy Watch

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Rumors from earlier in April claimed to have narrowed down the supposed model numbers for Samsung's next Galaxy Watches. Among them, there were two numbers for the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. We've seen one now with the Bluetooth SIG listing, leaving the other still in hiding. Rumors add there might be two size variants for the Watch 8 Classic, while the larger Watch 8 could see four variations.

On the other hand, the design of the Galaxy Watch 8 series is still up in the air. Some claim that the devices could adopt a more square design like Apple. However, the (alleged) existence of a "Classic" leads us toward a circular design, at least for this model. Consumers got their hands on a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in 2023, but missed it last year when Samsung dropped it for the Galaxy Watch Ultra. A key highlight of a "Classic" Galaxy Watch is its rotating bezel, so it seems unlikely that Samsung would shy away from that. This feels even more likely when you remember how furious Samsung's management was with the Ultra.

Moreover, there's speculation that the Galaxy Watch 8 series could do more than the 7 series ever did, like bring in glucose monitoring. A Samsung exec spoke about the topic in January, reiterating its work to develop "non-evasive" glucose monitoring via the Galaxy Watch series. The company's senior vice president, Hon Pak, stated the feature would be "optically-based" and feature a nutrition coaching feature.