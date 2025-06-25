Sometimes a deal seems too good to be true, so let's talk about one such early Prime Day deal: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is discounted down to $199 ($100 off) on Amazon, tying an all-time low for the site, until June 29. And the Watch 7 has held the undisputed crown of best Android watch on our site (and many others) since last year. Is there any reason not to jump on this deal?

On the surface, not really! Whichever size of Galaxy Watch 7 you buy, you're getting a lighter and thinner design than most Android watches, the fastest performance from its new Exynos chip, and the promise of three more years of major, speedy updates, leaving every Wear OS brand besides Google in the dust.

✅Recommended if: You want a comfortable, speedy smartwatch that will continue to get new features and patches through 2028; you're a fan of Samsung Health and Gemini, and don't mind regular charging.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a smartwatch that lasts a few days per charge, more of a traditional watch look, or are afraid to miss out on Galaxy Watch 8 upgrades.

So, what's the catch?

First, Samsung follows this pattern every year to clear out inventory before its next Galaxy Watch version. Looking at Galaxy Watch 6 deals in 2024, Samsung eventually cut its price in half ($150) by November, before it ran out of stock.

So as great as this Watch 7 deal looks, it could dip further by the official Amazon Prime Day 2025 next month, or even further by the next Prime Day in October, or Cyber Monday. The truth is, we don't know how far Samsung is willing to go with Watch 7 deals, so this could be as good as it gets for a while.

The second reason to wait is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, which should arrive at the summer Galaxy Unpacked on July 9. Many details about it are still a mystery, but leaked renders of the Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic show what they could look like with a squircle face-lift.

Some people will appreciate that the Galaxy Watch 8 finally has a new look, since the Watch 7 isn't that different from the 2021 Watch 4 or the 2019 Watch Active 2. Others will be disappointed that the polarizing Galaxy Watch Ultra design has permeated into the "Classic" lineup, with a rotating bezel on top of a large square case.

While the Watch 8 will undoubtedly have upgrades over the Watch 7, we don't expect core changes to the display size, battery life, or charging speed. It'll take a few months longer to get new One UI 8 Watch perks, but eventually, they'll be on the same software with tools like Gemini and AI health coaching.

The main reason to buy (or skip) the cheap Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung has maintained the mainline Galaxy Watch at $299 for the last two generations, but there's no guarantee it'll stay there due to tariff considerations or natural price increases. Buying the Watch 7 now may save you more than $100 compared to the Watch 8.

Some people skipped the Watch 7 and Ultra because they wanted a return to the "Classic" design. However, since the Watch 8 Classic incorporates the Ultra's design — and will likely cost $430 or more, similar to the Watch 6 Classic — some people may decide that the new generation isn't worth waiting (or paying) for.

The Watch 6 Classic, while stylish, never really looked like a normal watch, even with an analog watch face. So it's not bad that Samsung is trying to make its watches more distinct and redefine what "Classic" means; only you can decide if the new aesthetics work for you, or if you want to hold out another year for a Watch 9 redesign.

Ultimately, I'd say that the Galaxy Watch 7 sounds like a great deal right now for anyone who doesn't like where the Watch 8 lineup is trending. But if you have any doubts, hold out another month or two to see if the Watch 8 has any upgrades you can't live without! Then you can decide if these new perks are worth $300–450.