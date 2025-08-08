Weeks ahead of the Pixel 10 drop, Best Buy has chopped 20% OFF the Google Pixel 9 Pro

The 2025 school year is approaching, and so is the release of the next-gen Google Pixel series. As such, it's not too surprising to see Pixel phone deals come to life, including $200 off the Google Pixel 9 Pro for Best Buy's Back-to-School sale.

While the Pixel 9 Pro XL still stands as the best Android phone for parents in our book, the 9 Pro has really similar hardware, and it offers some massive upgrades from the base-level Pixel 9. If you're looking for the latest-generation option, you may want to wait until the upcoming Pixel 10 series release, which is slated for August 20. However, if you simply want $200 off a solid phone, and don't mind leaning into the current generation, this is definitely a deal worth checking out.

Google Pixel 9 Pro (128GB): $999.00 $799.00 at Best Buy The 2025 school year is coming around quickly, and so is Google's release of the newest Pixel lineup. For both of these reasons, Best Buy and other retailers have chopped $200 off the Pixel 9 Pro, which is a solid phone offering a 6.3-inch screen, great cameras, and a long-lasting battery. This particular deal is for the 128GB configuration of the Pixel 9 Pro, though it's being offered for all three currently-available colors: Porcelain, Obsidian, and Hazel. Price comparison: Amazon - $799.00 | Walmart - $869.97

✅Recommended if: you want a great phone that isn't too large to hold; you want a smartphone with a powerful suite of camera lenses; you prefer a phone with long-term software updates and ongoing support.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather upgrade to the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL; you'd prefer the industry leader in performance-intensive gaming; you need something with a robust set of PWM dimming options.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro was well-liked upon its release, especially due to its powerful cameras, long-term software promise, comfy and fun-to-use haptic feedback, and a wide range of AI features.

It boasts a 6.3-inch Super Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate, compared to the 6.8-inch on the 9 Pro XL, along with a slightly smaller 4,700mAh battery. It also has a 50MP rear camera, and separate 48MP wide-angle and macro lenses, as well as a 42MP selfie cam.

Compared to the Google Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro offers a much higher screen resolution, a brighter screen, better cameras, and improved RAM that results in better performance and multi-tasking. Still, for most casual users, the Google Pixel 9 Pro offers plenty of power to accommodate performance needs, along with seven years of software support and new updates.