If you were already impressed with the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, you’ll be even more pleased with the company’s newest variations of each. When comparing the Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 9 Pro, the differences are much like they are with the Pixel 8 vs. Pixel 8 Pro. However, both phones also feature stunning upgrades from previous generations of models.

We’re here to help you choose a device from the Pixel 9 series to upgrade to if you’re looking to trade in your old Pixel for a new one or perhaps make the switch to these branded devices for the first time.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 9 Pro: The look, feel, and basics

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Visually, the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro look relatively similar. But there are some details worth noting about how they differ in basic specs.

The Google Pixel 9, which comes in Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, or Peony, has a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display that boasts a 1,080 x 2,424 resolution at 422 ppi. The refresh rate is from 60-120Hz, adjustable based on the application, and the screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Get up to 1,800 nits brightness in HDR and 2,700 nits peak brightness.

The glass screen is complemented by a polished back with a satin metal finish frame that is IP68 water and dust-resistant. The screen also has a fingerprint-resistant coating. The phone comes with 128GB or 256GB storage.

(Image credit: Google)

Available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, or Rose Quartz, the Pixel 9 Pro is made with the same scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass with a polished metal frame, but it has a silky matte back. It, too, meets an IP68 rating, has a fingerprint-resistant coating, and a 6.3-inch display. However, the screen is much higher in resolution than a Super Actua LTPO OLED screen with a 1,280 x 2,856 pixel resolution at 495 ppi.

You can adjust the frame rate from 1 all the way up to 120Hz with the Google Pixel 9 Pro, which can presumably lead to a smoother experience as well as improved battery life. Get up to an impressive 2,000 nits brightness in HDR or a whopping 3,000 nits peak brightness.

Both phones are identical in dimensions and weight, and both have a 4,700mAh battery that affords the same 24+ hour battery life that can be extended to up to 100 hours using the Extreme Battery Saver mode. Both also support fast charging, so you can get back up to more than half charge in just 30 minutes. This is when using the Google 45W USB-C charger, it should be noted, which is sold separately in both cases. Both are also Qi-certified, so you can use them with wireless chargers. Both include Battery Share for using the phone to charge other compatible devices, like Google Pixel Buds.

The Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro both include features like fingerprint unlock, face unlock, and pattern PIN and password. Both also have stereo speakers, three microphones, noise suppression, and Spatial audio support. With both phones, you get seven years of OS and security updates as well as frequent Pixel Drop updates, so you can confidently hold onto either of these phones for many years to come.

Bottom line: the main difference when it comes to look and feel is that the Google Pixel 9 Pro has a silky matte back versus the satin finish and a much higher resolution, brighter, and smoother screen.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 9 Pro: Comparing the specs

Before diving further into the features and functions of these phones and how they compare, let’s look side-by-side at the specs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 Pro OS Android 14 Android 14 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Screen Size 6.3 inches 6.3 inches Screen Resolution 2,424 x 1,080 2,856 x 1,280 Screen Type Actua OLED Super Actua LTPO OLED Refresh Rate 60-120Hz 1-120Hz Processor Google Tensor G4 Google Tensor G4 RAM 12GB 16GB Storage 128GB, 256GB (non expandable) 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB (non expandable) Cameras 50MP Octa PD wide, 48MP ultra-wide, 10.5MP front 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, 48MP telephoto, 42MP front Speakers Stereo Speakers (Spatial Audio) Stereo Speakers (Spatial Audio) Battery 4,700mAh 4,700mAh Wireless Charging Yes Yes Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 Water-Resistant IP68 IP68 Cellular 5G 5G Size 6 x 2.8 x .03 inches 6 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches Weight 198 grams 199 grams

There are some notable differences here that could sway you in the direction of the Google Pixel 9 Pro or confirm that you will find the Pixel 9 sufficient.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 9 Pro: Features, functions, and performance

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Now, let’s get down to what makes these two phones different when it comes to performance.

The Google Pixel 9 devices launch with Android 14, are powered by the Google Tensor G4 processor, and come equipped with 12GB RAM. Also, with Android 14, the Google Pixel 9 Pro boasts a much more powerful 16GB RAM.

With both phones, you also get Google VPN along with end-to-end security designed by Google. This includes multi-layer hardware security, tensor security core, Titan M2 security co-processor, anti-malware and anti-phishing protection, and spam protection for phone calls and messages.

Both offer safety features, including satellite SOS, emergency SOS, crisis alerts, car crash detection, safety checks, and more. There’s also Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 with dual antennas for enhanced quality and connection, NFC, Google Cast, and built-in GPS. One difference between them is that, along with all the other sensors they include, the Google Pixel 9 Pro adds a temperature sensor. It also adds an ultra-wideband chip for accurate ranging and spatial orientation.

So, both these phones offer comparable specs when it comes to performance. The main differences you’ll find relate to the screen refresh rate and display itself, as noted above, along with the fact that the Google Pixel 9 Pro has more RAM. If you’re a serious mobile gamer, then you might want to opt for the step-up phone. Otherwise, both offer specs comparable to those of the performance department.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 9 Pro: How good are the cameras?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The cameras are somewhat different between these two phones, with the Google Pixel 9 Pro being an expected step up in this department.

The Google Pixel 9 has a 50MP wide camera with up to 8x Super Res Zoom alongside a 48MP Quad PD ultra-wide camera lens with Macro Focus. Its front camera is just 10.5MP, but it has autofocus and a 95-degree ultra-wide field-of-view. It offers all the usual Google Photos editing features, including Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Best Take, Photo Unblur, and Portrait Light.

The rear camera of the Google Pixel 9 can take 4K videos with a digital video zoom of up to 7x, while you can also take 4K videos from the front camera. Enjoy features like Audio Magic Eraser, cinematic blur, slo-mo, and more. There’s stereo recording, speech enhancement, wind noise reduction, and audio zoom.

(Image credit: Google)

The Google Pixel 9 Pro has a much more sophisticated camera system. The main camera is also 50MP wide, but it allows Super Res Zoom to be up to 30x, thanks to the addition of a third lens. This is complemented by a 48MP Quad PD ultra-wide camera with Macro Focus along with another 48MP Quad PD telephoto camera. While the Google Pixel 9 has a single-zone LDAF (laser detection autofocus) sensor, the Pixel 9 Pro’s is multi-zone.

The front camera on the Google Pixel 9 Pro is a 42MP dual PD selfie camera with autofocus and a larger 103-degree ultra-wide field-of-view. Along with the usual camera features you’ll find in the Google Pixel 9, the Google Pixel 9 Pro adds a few more. This includes the option to take high-res photos up to 50MP and use Zoom Enhance.

For video recording, the Google Pixel 9 Pro can capture videos at up to 8K resolution, powered by Video Boost, and with Super Res Zoom up to 20x. Along with the Audio Magic Eraser, you also get Video Boost, as noted, as well as Night Sight Video and Super Res Zoom Video.

For content creators, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is clearly the better option. This is especially so if you tend to shoot selfie photos and videos, like livestreaming, and if you take snapshots from farther away, like at sporting events, concerts, or scenic shots. We won’t know for sure how these cameras compare and perform, however, until we get our hands on the phones to test them out. Stay tuned for our reviews.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 9 Pro: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

There are slight differences when looking at the Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 9 Pro that might suggest you’ll want to get the better of the two. The main one is the improved cameras, especially the front camera, on the Pixel 9 Pro compared to the Pixel 9. If you shoot a lot of content, you might prefer the Google Pixel 9 Pro, which has advanced features, particularly when it comes to zoom shots.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro also has a brighter and potentially more responsive screen along with more RAM to afford a smoother experience during intensive tasks like gaming. The additional storage options are a bonus as well, especially since neither phone offers expandable storage via memory card slot.

But the Google Pixel 9 might be sufficient for most. The 12GB RAM is nothing to scoff at, and while the refresh rate goes from 60Hz to 120Hz versus all the way down to 1Hz, you might not notice this if you’re constantly multitasking on your phone and need that high refresh rate most of the time anyway. Just keep in mind that the battery could potentially drain faster on the Google Pixel 9 because of this.

With seven years of updates along with Feature Drops for both phones, you can be confident with either one. If you feel you want more, including a bigger device, opt for the also new Google Pixel 9 Pro XL instead. Conversely, if you feel like you want to explore other options, browse our list of the best Android phones for alternatives.

