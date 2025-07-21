What you need to know

Google is rumored to keep the Pixel Watch 4 prices steady in Europe (€399 for the 41mm Wi-Fi model, €499 for LTE).

The design is expected to stay familiar with slightly slimmer bezels, and it’s rumored to be packing the same Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip.

The upgrades could be a bigger battery (327mAh for 41mm, 459mAh for 45mm) with faster charging, plus a new strength-training mode and a customizable workout builder for tailoring your routines.

Google’s big event is locked in for August 20, and the Pixel Watch 4 is expected to make its debut. According to a recent leak, it might stick to the same price, which is good news if you were bracing for a bump.

Dealabs claims Google is sticking with last year’s smartwatch price in Europe, which probably means folks in the U.S. can expect the same treatment (via 9to5Google). This means the 41mm Pixel Watch 4 could go for €399 if you’re sticking with Wi-Fi, and €499 if you want LTE. The bigger 45mm version will likely hit €449 for Wi-Fi and €549 for LTE.

While U.S. pricing for the Pixel Watch 4 isn’t locked in yet, if history is any clue, it’ll probably match Europe’s numbers. Last year’s Pixel Watch 3 launched at $349 for the 41mm Wi-Fi model, $399 for LTE, and both 45mm options went for $399 (Wi-Fi) and $449 (LTE). So, chances are Google sticks to that same pricing playbook this time around.

Since not much is changing under the hood based on leaks and rumors, it wouldn’t be surprising if Google leaves the price alone. Design-wise, the Pixel Watch 4 looks to keep the same circular style, just with slightly slimmer bezels.

Same chip, small tweaks

On the inside, the Pixel Watch 4 is said to stick with the same Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip as last year, so any performance gains will likely be minor tweaks rather than a major leap.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/ via 91mobiles)

That said, there are a few upgrades worth noting. Leaks point to better battery life and faster charging, plus a new co-processor built to handle AI tasks more efficiently. Battery-wise, the 41mm model could jump from 307mAh to 327mAh, while the 45mm might go from 420mAh to 459mAh.

Another rumored addition to the Pixel Watch 4 is a new strength training mode. Google is also said to be working on a custom workout builder, so users can tailor routines to fit their own style.

This new setup looks aimed at giving you full control over how you train, from customizing warm-ups and cool-downs to tweaking your main workout. It’s a smarter way to train harder without pushing too far. And if you're on Fitbit Premium, you’ll probably also get AI-generated running tips that match how you run, not just some generic plan like what you get from other Android smartwatches.