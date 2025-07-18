What you need to know

Samsung posted the details behind what it took to create thinner foldables in 2025.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 features a new third-generation Armor FlexHinge that cuts its size down by 27% and its new wingplate for a flatter, fully opened display.

The Flip 7 also slimmed down quite a bit, dropping to 13.7mm when folded, and reducing its bezels by 68%, making its display even more immersive.

Another Fold 7 aspect is its S Pen, which disappeared this year, as Samsung took out its digitizer to achieve that thin 8.9mm measurement.

Samsung's 2025 foldable push continues, as the company details the work behind the advancements we've experienced.

Since the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 launched, Samsung has been pushing the work done to make them thinner and more refined. In a press release, the company detailed the catalysts behind those refinements. The hinge is where Samsung states it started when it came to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This third-generation Armor FlexHinge cut down the device's profile by roughly 27%, which also made it 43% lighter.

This new hinge is smaller; however, the post states it keeps the same strength as the bulkier hinge from the Fold 6. Another key upgrade is the hinge's wingplate, which Samsung says lets the display lie flatter when fully opened.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The display itself boosts Samsung's "flagship quality" even higher by reducing its thickness by 39%. However, the UTG, or ultra-thin glass, materials are 50% thicker. While these two statements might seem to contradict each other, the UTG upgrade helps to reduce the visibility of the phone's crease.

Hardware-wise, the Fold 7 drops its thickness by half over the series' first-ever launch, measuring 8.9mm when folded. Joining this is an even brighter display at a new 21:9 aspect ratio, which makes its experience much wider, too.

The Fold 7's camera array features a 200MP lens for the first time. Samsung said it worked to implement a new "thin actuator" and completely redesigned the camera's structure to fit the lens in without compromise.

The Flip 7's Unsung Heroics

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 might feel like an unspoken hero this year, but Samsung says it's reduced its profile to just 13.7mm when folded. That measurement drops even more to 6.5mm when the clamshell is opened. Arguably, the most talked-about aspect of the Flip 7 is its larger, immersive cover display.

The Flip 7 introduced an edge-to-edge display that wraps around its dual camera lenses. This results in a 4-inch cover screen, fully capable of letting users access AI features, check emails, watch videos, and more.

Another hidden gem is the device's bezels—they've gotten slimmer, too. Samsung claims the Flip 7 features "the world’s thinnest display bezel" on a foldable. Technically speaking, the phone saw a 68% reduction its its screen bezels, breathing life into its display experience.

Back when the foldables launched on July 9, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 did so without a notable aspect: the S Pen. Samsung shed the S Pen (and its digitizer) on the device to help thin the phone even more. This is a feature that, while useful, not many people use. The S Pen was useful in various cases for those who loved it, and it'll likely be missed this year. However, there's a chance the S Pen could make a return on a future Z Fold series model.

Earlier this week, Samsung's executive director of the MX business division, Kang Min-seok, said the company may "reconsider" bringing the S Pen back. This isn't an easy thing to do, according to Kang, as Samsung is thinking about investing R&D resources into "innovative tech" for a thinner S Pen. More importantly, Samsung says consumers should look at the Fold 7 as a "trade-off," adding "where you lose one if you choose one."