Intriguing Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumors claim Samsung could shave off even more of its build for a thinner frame.

Rumors claim the Fold 7 could measure 8.2mm when folded, which is ~0.8mm drop from what was speculated previously.

The rumor mill states there's a potential for Samsung to remove the S Pen digitizer from the Fold 7 to make it thinner, while others say it could launch with One UI 8 (Android 16).

There's a bit of speculation roaming around, concerning a potential change in the build of Samsung's next book-style foldable.

The rumor from an overseas publication, TechManiacs, citing "very reliable sources" in its machine-translated post, states the next Galaxy Z Fold could be even thinner (via 9to5Google). According to its intel, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 could measure 8.2mm when folded. The post alleges other possible specs, like the chance for the device to see a more narrow or "regular smartphone-like" appearance when folded.

Moreover, the publication speculates this sudden change in its thickness could be attributed to "aspect ratio changes."

The post ends by claiming the device could see a small price increase for consumers in Europe.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

There's a great deal of caution surrounding this new Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak, so take what you've read with caution. Let's also backtrack and remember that the next Fold is suspected to be thinner, following rumors that Samsung would drop its S Pen digitizer. The reason was to produce a thinner foldable phone as removing the S Pen would (in theory) reduce its thickness by ~0.6mm. A more substantial rendering leak surfaced in February, delivering more info about its purported measurements.

Speculation stated the Fold 7, with larger 8.2-inch (internal) and 6.5-inch (cover) displays, could be 9mm thin when folded. Factoring in the small camera bump takes that up to ~9.5mm. As 9to5 notes, the current rumors portray the Fold 7 as a true thin competitor to OPPO's Find N5, which is 8.9mm thin.

While it seems like Samsung is moving toward a thinner foldable, as it's done with its slab phones, just how thin is up in the air.

For now, we can turn our attention to other rumors from April that claim the device could sport One UI 8 (Android 16) when it launches. Tipsters suggest the company is also looking at upgrading the phone's UDC (under-display camera), while keeping its costs in mind. More pressing camera specs include a 200MP primary lens upgrade.