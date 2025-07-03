What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 has allegedly appeared in some hands-on images in its product packaging on X.

The device seems to sport a major change to its camera lenses, as it drops away from the black rings in favor of shiny, silver rings.

The photos also suggest the phone's thinness, which appears much slimmer than the previous Fold 6 series.

Rumors allege the Fold 7 could measure 8.9mm when folded (3.9mm open), but we won't have to wait much longer as Unpacked is July 9.

Samsung's gearing up for a packed summer Unpacked event, but it seems the masses just can't wait.

Known X tipster Jukanlosreve posted some alleged hands-on shots of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 earlier today (July 3). The leak features a trio of images, each showcasing different aspects of the phone straight out of its assumed packaging. The major change, which is what's got everyone chatting on X, is with the phone's cameras. The leak suggests the phone has dropped the black rings, which the Fold 6 featured, as well as the Galaxy S25 series.

Instead, it seems the phone will sport shimmering, silver rings around its camera lenses, which certainly gives it a bit of pop. The phone's cameras are still sitting atop an island, which makes its array stand out.

The cover and internal displays remain covered; however, the leaked imagery turns the device flat, showing off Samsung's continued thin era. While it's hard to get an exact estimation, it seems like the Fold 7 is much thinner than the Fold 6. The phone's SIM tray takes up all the space available, in contrast to the bit of wiggle room it had on the Fold 6.

The Fold is Coming

Z Fold 7 pic.twitter.com/h8EhC7LbTPJuly 3, 2025

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 allegedly leaked back in June in some renders. As we've been hearing for a while, Samsung seems to have inched toward a much thinner, sleeker Fold 7 compared to its previous editions. The latest rumors claim the device is roughly 215 grams, around 24 grams lighter than the Fold 6. Even when closed in the renders, the device appears thinner than before.

Just how thin isn't confirmed, but rumors say the Fold 7 could measure 8.9mm when folded. When opened, this could come out to 3.9mm. Other whispers claim the phone won't see a battery upgrade, as it might still rock a 4,400mAh battery setup.

Another aspect we've kept our eyes on is pricing. Considering the recent changes to tariffs, it may leave some potential Samsung consumers concerned over the next Fold, but there might be some good news. Some rumors state Samsung might launch the Fold 7 at around $1,899, which is similar to its 2024 model. The Flip 7 might also stick around the same area at $1,099. These prices regard "most markets," but the U.S. could be stuck with a major 30-40% increase.

We won't have to remain in speculation for much longer, as Samsung is gearing up for Unpacked on July 9.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.