What you need to know

A tipster reportedly discovered code from Google that suggests a Fast Pair UI rework is underway.

The rework will likely involve Fast Pair's battery percentage notification, which might feature colorful battery indicative circles that change color.

If this arrives, the change would feel at home with Google's M3 Expressive, its newest Android OS design language for Android 16.

There's a report that Google is beginning to craft a new Fast Pair UI that might give users clearer information.

Chances for this potential update were spotted by X tipster AssembleDebug (Android Authority), who spotted Fast Pair's new code in a recent Play Services version. This UI update specifically involves the notification that appears after connecting your earbuds, which displays each bud's and the case's battery percentage. Google is seemingly working on massively reworking this by placing your case and earbud icons inside colorful circles.

At full charge, the Fast Pair UI will encircle your devices in a light green container. The top of the circle features the UI's old battery icon that was previously placed beneath each icon beside the percentage. The tipster shows that as your device's power is consumed, Google plans for the circle to recede, but it will also slowly change colors.

As your power drops, the circle changes from green to yellow (half battery/under) and finally to red (low battery).

Google's early code showed the tipster that it plans to write out the battery percentage beneath these colorful circles. Additionally, Fast Pair's notification will indicate which earbud is which (left and right), as well as a "C" for case.

The tipster adds that they discovered these Fast Pair UI changes in version 25.28.31 of Google Play Services. As usual, discoveries like this often come without an arrival date in mind. The company could simply keep this on the shelf, but there's a chance we might see it, considering Google's recent Android OS design changes. All we're left with now is the waiting game.

All about being more 'Expressive'

Google's supposed Fast Pair battery UI rework gives strong Apple AirPod vibes. The company may have taken inspiration from its competitor for Android, but there's another thing to keep in mind: Material 3 Expressive. During its Android 16 launch, the company highlighted its most significant Android OS redesign, nicknamed M3 Expressive. At its core, Google says it wants to craft a UI that "feels good" and "makes sense."

Google intended to help Android's UI guide users to keep them focused and engaged with what they're doing. To achieve that, M3 Expressive focuses on colors, shapes, sizes, motion, and containment.

Many of these attributes can be placed right beside this new Fast Pair battery UI change we've seen leaked. Considering Google hasn't given that particular aspect of its OS a face-lift, maybe it's finally time.