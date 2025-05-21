What you need to know

A tipster reportedly discovered Google Photos' expected Material 3 Expressive redesign in a recent version's code.

The discovery isn't complete; however, it seems Google will alter the design of its Memory cards with a heart-shaped cutout and lean more on your Material You colors.

After I/O 2025's keynote, Google dropped Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 for Pixels, bringing a massive look at Material 3 Expressive.

If you've been keeping up with I/O 2025, you'd know Google is working on a new Android redesign, and some new code might've shown it off for one app.

In a recent Google Photos version deep dive by tipster AssembleDebug (Android Authority), the expected Material 3 Expressive redesign was reportedly found. One of the major changes concerns how Google Photos displays your most recent Memories. There's a new, colorful card at the beginning of the carousel, encouraging users to "make a new memory" for a holiday or perhaps another significant event.

The same rectangular design remains for these cards; however, these cards no longer fully display a preview image. Instead, the tipster claims Google will display these cards with a heart-shaped cutout. Inside is a glimpse of the Memory with its title outside of the heart at the top.

The coloring of Google Photos leans against your device's current Material theme for its loading animations and bottom bar.

The tipster states that while Google's code suggests its expected "Expressive" redesign has progressed, there's still more. The post claims the Photos app should receive a "floating bottom bar" and "rounded image preview." The latter will also reportedly come with a slight collage-style redesign to display your pictures.

Android 16's getting Expressive

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Considering Google still has more to do, when users can expect this is still up in the air. Either the company will roll this redesign out separately, or it will tie into its major Android 16 release.

Right after Google wrapped up I/O 2025 yesterday (May 20), Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 appeared for Pixel owners. While the QPR release holds a few platform features and bug fixes, the biggest hot topic was the introduction of Material 3 Expressive, Google's new design language. Google says Expressive will be more vibrant and "engaging on an emotional level."

Much of Android 16's UI will change how users interact with it. The notification shade gets a revamp while the quick toggle section gains more room for 12 or more icons. Google also states Gmail will receive a major design overhaul, bringing it more in line with the rest of its Expressive plans.

If you're looking for a round-up, the biggest announcements from I/O 2025 include even more Gemini AI and Android XR. The company put a spotlight on Gemini 2.5 and its major improvements, which Google says will make the model its "most intelligent" one yet. Gemini 2.5 is receiving upgrades courtesy of Deep Think and Flash. On the other hand, Google Search and Project Astra will more closely work together for better live/visual multimodal searches.