Google posted an explainer, detailing how users can get started with the Photos app's Remix feature.

Users can head into "Create New" and select "Remix" once it's available to reimagine their images in new styles like Anime or Comic Book.

A "regenerate" option will be present if the result isn't to your liking, as well as a save and share button.

Remix was highlighted alongside the app's photo-to-video generation capabilities, like the Gemini app.

Google Photos is set to receive a feature that completely changes the style of your images, and the company's explaining how users can get it to work.

Google posted an explainer this week about how users can "edit" their photos with the upcoming Remix feature (via 9to5Google). This update, which is headed for mobile, will have a "Create New" option at the top right of the app with Remix available. Users can try the feature out, selecting one of the following styles: 3D animation, Anime, Sketch, or Comic Book.

Remix will then have users choose a photo they'd like to embody one of these styles before tapping "generate."

If you're unhappy with how the photo turned out, the post states you can "regenerate" the photo in a different style. Additionally, you could likely just backtrack, select a different photo, and repeat the process either with the same style or a totally new style. If you're still encountering difficulties, Google states photos that are well-lit, in focus, and with only a handful of subjects facing the camera yield the best results. Too many people in an image will mess up the Remix.

Once you're happy, the Photos app will let you save and share your images.

Remixing your memories

On one hand, this explainer could serve as fuel for the hype around Remix in Google Photos, as 9to5 notes, the feature's not widely available yet. The publication speculates the Remix update will be "server-side," meaning it'll gradually begin appearing on devices slowly but surely.

Google had first highlighted the upcoming Remix update for the Photos app in mid-July. The feature was mentioned alongside another "creative-focused" photo-to-video update. Just like what Google added in the Gemini app, the Photos app was said to let users turn their still, static images into short six-second video clips.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android

Users can choose to have the person or people in the photo make small hand gestures/movements or have them do something wacky, like throw confetti into the air. Perhaps with Google detailing the Remix update this week, we're closer to a wider rollout for the feature than we realize.