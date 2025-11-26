How to remix images in Google Messages

Google Messages has a new banana button, and it's the latest way Google wants you to use AI to interact with your friends. It's called Remix in Google Messages, and the feature uses the Nano Banana image-generation model to alter an image right inside the app. It brings Gemini's growing image-generation chops directly inside your Messages chats.

Before long, you'll probably run into a remixed photo in Google Messages, or want to try creating one yourself. In this guide, we'll cover everything you need to know about the feature and how to get started using it.

What is Remix in Google Messages?

(Image credit: Google)

Remix in Google Messages is a new feature that started rolling out to all users in November 2025. It's opt-in, so the first time you use it, you'll need to press Continue to agree to the terms and conditions. Like Google's other generative AI tools, you'll agree to use Remix in Google Messages responsibly and must avoid breaking the company's generative AI prohibited use policy. If your prompt falls under one of these uses, it might not work.

The feature effectively brings Nano Banana, also known as Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, to the Messages app. Google calls it "the latest way you can have fun with your friends." You start by picking a photo, giving Nano Banana a prompt that will "remix it," and sharing the end result with a person or group. It's widely rolling out, but users must be 18 or older to use it.

How to use Remix in Google Messages

Google Messages' Remix feature brings the Nano Banana model straight into your chats. You can alter an image, reimagine it, or even create something entirely new without leaving the Messages app. It'll work regardless of what phones your friends have — as long as they're using the Google Messages app, they can see your remixes and reply with their own.

Here's the step-by-step process for using Remix in Google Messages:

1. Open the Google Messages app, and select a photo. (This can be a photo that's already been sent or a new one from your gallery.)

2. Long-press the photo and tap the Remix button.

3. Tap one of the suggestion chips or type a prompt.

4. Press to continue and generate your image.

5. Tap Done to finish or Remix to try again.

After finishing, you'll have a new image created in part using Google's Nano Banana image-generation model. You can send it to a person or a group, add a caption, or save it to your smartphone.

Why you might want to use Remix in Google Messages

(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

Remix in Google Messages is the latest AI-powered feature to become a part of Google's default messaging app for Android. Previously, users could chat with Gemini within the Messages app, instead of using the dedicated Gemini app.

The same is true of the Remix feature in Google Messages. It's powered by the exact same Nano Banana image-generation model used in the Gemini app — the Remix in Google Messages tool is simply there for convenience.

Not every user will find Remix in Google Messages useful, and some might completely ignore it. However, if you're curious what the new banana button in your conversations does, it's the Remix in Google Messages feature. It could be a way to spice up group chats with some interaction using Nano Banana generative smarts.