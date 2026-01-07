CES 2026: Motorola Signature has the best cameras and software of any Moto phone, but there's a problem

While Motorola's best efforts are focused on foldable Razr models like the upcoming Razr Fold, it still has plenty to offer with regular phones. In fact, Motorola is ready to challenge the status quo, and the brand is rolling out the Signature, a new series that aims to hold up against the likes of the OnePlus 15.

I was able to use the Signature at CES 2026, and while I haven't tested Motorola phones in a few years, I don't remember the manufacturer's devices being this good. That OnePlus comparison is apt, as the Signature immediately feels like OnePlus devices of yesteryear. The sleek design with a thickness of just 6.9mm along with the rectangular camera island reminds me of the OnePlus 10 Pro, and the in-hand feel is similar as well. While it has flat sides, the subtle bevels make the phone highly comfortable to hold and use, and it just feels better than the chunkier Vivo X300 and Find X9.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Of course, that's also down to the fact that the Signature has a smaller 5,200mAh battery. Thankfully, Motorola is using silicon-carbon tech, so you get better density — leading to a thinner phone — and better durability in challenging weather conditions. I wasn't able to test that as I used the Signature in a comfortable (albeit harshly lit) briefing area in Las Vegas, but seeing as how it also has IP68 and IP69 ingress protection, it should hold up to any adverse weather just as well as other Android phones.

Motorola had the green and black models of the Signature available, and I like the green option — it just has a better presence, and the brushed metal around the camera island contrasts well with the color. The Signature gets a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel, and it comes with all the other extras that you'd normally see in a high-end phone.