The Moto G 2026 is a surprisingly great $199 phone, and it's now available with some crazy colors and materials in tow (including this ludicrous pink color)

What you need to know

The Moto G 2026 is now available at motorola.com for $199, with wider U.S. availability to follow on January 15, 2026.

The phone packs a Dimensity 6300 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 120Hz LCD, 50MP main camera, 32MP selfie camera, and Android 16 preinstalled.

The device ships in two Pantone-certified colors: Slipstream (grey) and Cattleya Orchid (pink), each with a vegan leather texture.

Motorola is back with another budget winner in the Moto G 2026, which is now available in the U.S. on motorola.com and in Canada at motorola.ca, despite it not being calendar 2026 yet. U.S. customers can also find it at Verizon, Total Wireless, Straight Talk, Simple Mobile, Tracfone, Walmart Family, and Visible starting December 11, 2025.

Motorola is selling the phone for an impressively low $199, matching last year's Moto G 2025 price while feeling snappier in the process. While it retains the same MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and 4GB of RAM, the phone sings along with Motorola's version of Android 16, which is preinstalled when you power it on for the first time. Even though it's a budget price, Motorola is still promising two OS upgrades and three years of bi-monthly security updates, so you can use it safely for years to come.

While last year's phone marked a huge improvement in the historically lackluster Moto G line, this year's takes that up another notch with notably better everyday performance and a better camera experience. That 50MP rear camera loads quickly and takes surprisingly decent pictures. Plus, the new Pantone-certified vegan leather colors feature unique textures and colors, especially the Cattleya Orchid pink phone I have for review.

