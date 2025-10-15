Cheap phone alert! You can get up to $400 OFF last year's Motorola Edge for Best Buy's outlet sale

Those in need of a super cheap phone deal may have come to the right place, seeing as Best Buy is offering up to $400 off last year's Motorola Edge as part of an outlet and clearance sale running through this weekend. While the 2024 Edge isn't going to offer peak performance levels, it'll get the job done for most casual users. Plus, at $150 when you let Best Buy activate it for you (or $250 if you activate it yourself), it starts to look a little more competitive despite being a 2024 model.

The 2024 Motorola Edge still includes the luxurious-feeling, anti-slip vegan leather backing, a really nice pOLED display that's easy on the eyes, and the user-friendly Hello UI that buyers love. It comes with 256GB of storage, a 32MP front camera and both a regular rear lens and an ultrawide.

Beyond that, it's said to easily get over a full day's worth of battery life with its 5,000mAh battery, and it offers up to 68W fast charging, making it a good pick for those who value battery life.

Motorola Edge 2024 (256GB): $549.99 $149.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's outlet and clearance sale this week is offering up to $400 off the 2024 Motorola Edge when you let them activate it for you, or up to $300 if you prefer to activate it yourself. This brings the price down to just $150-$250, marking a solid deal for anyone who doesn't mind going with a 2024 model.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a phone for under $200 or $300 that won't compromise on battery life or charging speeds; you like having a good-looking display that's also somewhat easy on the eyes; you've liked the luxurious feel of Motorola's anti-slip vegan leather backing on other phones.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a phone with industry-leading performance speeds; you value having a phone with a long-term software update promise; you want a phone with high-powered cameras and you have the budget to spend a little more.

The Motorola Edge lineup has offered some decent, lower-priced phones over the years. However, we've still found some of those price tags a little expensive for what you get, which is why discounts like these may be worth taking advantage of. While many of the best Motorola phones offer more powerful performance than last year's Edge, users who don't care about having a super-fast phone may appreciate other elements of the 2024 model, such as its long-lasting battery, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, as well as the beautiful, 6.6-inch pOLED display, which boasts a 144Hz refresh rate.

This year's Motorola Edge did include a few upgrades from the 2024 model, perhaps most notably including new AI features and better cameras. For most, however, the 2024 model will offer what most casual users need, as long as you don't mind the fact that performance can be a little slow at times.