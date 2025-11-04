This flip phone was already 'great for the price', and now it's 50% OFF during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale

Android phone deals are hitting the virtual shelves early this year, as Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still weeks away. For those who need a cheap phone right now, Best Buy is offering the 2024 Motorola Razr for half off or more at the time of writing. If you let Best Buy activate the phone for you, you can get it for as low as $250, or for $350 if you'd prefer to connect it to your carrier on your own.

The 2024 Razr is fairly similar to the 2025 model, with the exception of an upgraded camera suite and a better build. Still, you won't see this year's release drop to prices this low, so casual users may want to consider going last-gen.

The clamshell Razr (2024) still includes a solid Snapdragon processor, as well as the good-looking 6.9-inch pOLED display and 4-inch cover display that are included with the 2025. Plus, you'll still get a regular and telephoto lens on the rear, and a selfie camera that gets the job done.

Whether $250 or $350, these are both pretty solid prices on last year's Razr, especially for those who have been holding out for a good flip phone deal.

50% OFF Motorola Razr (2024): $699.99 $349.99 at Best Buy The Motorola Razr (2024) gets an early Black Friday discount at Best Buy this year, with the retailer offering the phone for as low as $250 when you let them connect it to a carrier. Even if you don't and you elect to do it yourself, you can still get half off at just $350.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a cheap flip phone that still offers pretty good performance for gaming and other power-intensive tasks; you want a phone with a highly functional and good-looking cover screen; you need a phone that can offer a full day's worth of battery life without having to avoid using screen time.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer to go with a foldable phone that's the latest generation of its kind; you need a phone with an industry-leading camera set, or you want your phone to have a wide array of different lens options; you need a long-term software update promise along with some of Google's latest Gemini AI features.

The Motorola Razr (2024) is still a solid flip phone one year after its release date, featuring the well-liked, anti-slip vegan leather backing, bright screens on both the inside and the cover, an all-day battery life, and enough performance power for just about anyone. It was among the best Motorola phones last year, and it was largely used as the blueprint for the 2025 Razr release, save for a few small improvements. As such, you'll see the Razr (2024) get a whole lot of discounts like this one, though getting it for as low as $250 feels quite like a steal.