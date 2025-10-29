If you want a flip phone in the US, you really only have two main options, and the better one is already on sale. But here's why you still might wanna look at the other option...

As a big fan of flip phones, the rise and resurgence of these foldables has been fun to see over the past several years. However, while these foldables are more affordable and more widely sold than their larger-screened folding counterparts, the options for flip phones haven't grown very much, especially in North America.

While there are a few more options abroad from companies like Xiaomi, flip phones in the United States are largely limited to Samsung and Motorola. The Razr spearheaded the return of the flip phone, while the Galaxy Z Flip popularized it, and now it seems the Razr has since perfected the formula. And while it would be nice to see more flip phones in the U.S., these are still great options to consider, especially as we start to see some impressive deals on the latest models.

The best flip phone of 2025 is on sale again

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is currently my favorite phone of the year, building on the winning formula of its predecessors. There's a lot to like about this phone, although it launched at a rather high price of $1,299. That's hitting Galaxy S25 Ultra prices, which is uncommon for Motorola phones, and making it hard to recommend at full price. That's why it's always nice to see when the phone goes on sale, as it did during Amazon's October Prime Day, hitting surprisingly low prices.

As we head into Black Friday, the Razr Ultra 2025 is once again on sale, with Amazon slashing the price by $200. That takes it down to a more reasonable $1,099, which is the same price as its closest competitor, the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

For this price, you're getting specs comparable to and sometimes even surpassing the Galaxy S25 Ultra. That means a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with 16GB of RAM, a minimum of 512GB of storage, a large Super HD+ OLED with a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 4,700mAh battery (one of the largest on a flip phone) with 68W charging.

Plus, the phone ditches the typical glass back for vegan leather, Alcantara, and even wood options, making it more durable and helping it to stand out among a sea of rather dull phones.

But what about the Galaxy Z Flip 7?

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 isn't on sale at the moment, but you can grab one for the same $1,099 price as the Razr Ultra 2025, making for an interesting decision. Samsung's flip phone is great, even if it doesn't quite match up with the Razr. You get a vivid FHD+ OLED display, a slimmer chassis, a respectable 4,300mAh battery with 25W charging, and it's powered by an Exynos 2500 chipset, which can get the job done, but doesn't quite match up to the Snapdragon.

Plus, Samsung offers a more robust selection of accessories, giving you great options to protect your phone, whether it's a stylish Galaxy Z Flip 7 case or a screen protector for that massive cover screen.

The Razr has a lot going for it and is technically the more powerful phone. Plus, the cover screen experience is much more usable than Samsung's flip phone. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 arguably offers a better overall software experience, with a more mature AI suite and longer update support.

You can get the Razr at a great price now, and it's possible there could even be steeper discounts during Black Friday. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could also get some price cuts for Black Friday, with the last major deal we spotted slashing as much as $200 off. Either way, you'd probably spend a little more on the arguably better Razr, but likely not by much, which won't make the decision much easier.

Either way, I don't think you can go wrong with either of these flip phones, as they both excel in different ways.

But of course, there are cheaper versions of these phones available if you want something a bit more wallet-friendly. The Razr 2025 (above) is solid, especially for a flip phone that costs less than $700, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is a bit confusing but still a decent offering if you can find a good deal on it.