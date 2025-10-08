The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is probably the sleekest flip phone of 2025, thanks to its slimmer body and expansive cover screen. Thankfully, Samsung didn't increase the price of its popular flip phone this year, which means that we can look forward to some sleek deals during Amazon Prime Big Deal days, like this 23% discount available now.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 normally retails for $1,099, which isn't too bad considering its closest competitor normally costs $200 more. However, at $250 off, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 can be had for just $849. It's not exactly cheap, but it's a great deal regardless, and cheaper than what you'd normally pay for a base Galaxy S25 or Pixel 10.

The 512GB variant is also on sale, reducing the original price of $1,219 to $919. Power users may want to consider this option, as it lacks support for microSD cards, which would provide expanded storage.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 continues to undercut its closest competition

I haven't had the pleasure of testing the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but as a flip phone enthusiast, there is plenty about the phone that intrigues me. Firstly, at 6.5mm (13.7mm closed) when open, it's much thinner than its predecessor, which goes a long way to making it more pocketable. After all, flip phones become quite thick when closed, which some may find bothersome.

The Exynos 2500 chipset powering the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may not be quite as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but Android Central contributor Brady Snyder says that it performed well during his testing.

The main display is expansive, and the crease is nearly non-existent for anyone who might be concerned about that. Then there's the cover screen. At 4.1 inches, it's quite large, making it ideal for taking selfies, answering notifications, or playing supported games. You can actually use apps on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 cover screen, although it will require some maneuvering. Still, it's a handy feature that not many people would know about the phone out of the box.

One UI has also come a long way, and Samsung has a robust feature set. You get access to Google's AI features like Gemini and Circle to Search, plus Samsung's own Galaxy AI suite. This brings features like AI Select, live translation, image generation, smart replies, and more. And for better privacy, you can opt for on-device AI processing, meaning your data doesn't get sent to the cloud.

Another big plus is that anyone interested can also pick from an expansive selection of Galaxy Z Flip 7 cases and screen protectors.