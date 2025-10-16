Forreal?! Our favorite premium foldable phone just scored $400 OFF at Amazon for its lowest price yet

'Tis basically the season for Samsung phone deals, even ahead of some of the biggest sales events of the year. For example, buyers can currently get $400 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Amazon, bringing the price down to $1,720 for the device's lowest price ever recorded.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a hyper-upgraded version of Samsung's past foldable iterations, featuring a beautiful and sleek design that's a pleasure to use. For that reason, it landed a spot as our favorite premium foldable phone upon its release, and in no small part due to its huge, good-looking 8-inch AMOLED display. Compared to older models of the Z Fold, which kind of felt like a heavy remote control when folded, the Z Fold 7 includes an even larger and wider cover screen, a more subtle crease, and just an overall sleeker build that we love.

This particular deal is for the upgraded 512GB version of the phone, though there's also a slightly more affordable 256GB version if you don't need that much storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (512GB): $2,119.99 $1,719.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has dropped to its lowest price ever at Amazon, marking a 19% discount and bringing it to $1,720. While that's still a hefty price tag, even for a foldable phone, you definitely get what you pay for here with an impressively powerful phone that's landed our top spot in the premium foldable category

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a performance-intensive foldable phone with all the bells and whistles; you like having crisp, clear cameras for video- and photo-taking; clarity and vibrance of a phone's display are both important metrics for you when it comes to buying a foldable phone.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a Samsung phone that's compatible with the first-party S Pen; you're looking for a phone that's under $1,000 and you don't mind downgrading some hardware; you need something with industry-leading battery life and you'd be willing to avoid a power-intensive foldable phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the best premium foldable phone out there, sporting a massive 8-inch, 120Hz foldable screen, an improved feel from past generations when using it folded, and hyper-powered performance backed by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy CPU. It also comes with 12GB of RAM, ultrawide, telephoto, and wide-angle camera lenses, and a range of powerful Galaxy AI features.

It's probably not the best battery life out there, especially because of the massive, power-intensive screen, but we've been able to make it last for more than a day when not using the screen super often. Beyond that, it also has 25W wired charging and 15W wireless, and while there are faster charging phones out there, this will get the job done for most casual users.

Perhaps the phone's biggest downsides are simply its price tag—which is slightly better with this deal—and its lack of support for the Samsung S Pen.