Stop scrolling: The new Galaxy S25 FE just got a $150 Prime Day price drop

Amazon's Big Prime Day Deals are back, and the discounts have been pouring in on our favorite devices. Their sale is so good that you don't have to wait until Black Friday to snag that phone or tablet you've been eyeing for a while! This means even the new Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, which just launched a month ago, is also seeing a massive price drop, so be sure to grab this $150 off deal now!

The Galaxy S25 FE prides itself as being a device that comes baked with the stable version of One UI 8, even before it landed on the flagship Galaxy S25 series, which is pretty neat as you get the latest UI right out of the box! The device features a large 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. And you also get thinner bezels, which means more screen space to binge on your favorite shows or games.

While the device is the same size as the Galaxy S25 Plus, which means it's bigger than the standard Galaxy S25, and is the slimmest and lightest FE phone from Samsung ever, measuring just 7.4mm thin and weighing 190 grams.

23% off! Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: $649.99 499.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE sports an upgraded chipset, a sleeker design, and a bigger battery with faster charging. Plus, it's the first Galaxy S25 model to run One UI 8. All that might make the Galaxy S25 FE a compelling, almost-flagship phone.

✅Recommended if: You're someone who wants the premium look, feel, and features of a Galaxy S-series phone (like the IP68 rating and wireless charging) but refuses to pay the $800+ flagship price tag. If you want seven years of OS updates with all the new Galaxy AI smarts packed into a sleek device.

❌Skip this deal if: You'd prefer to stick to a flagship model, need the absolute best display out there (over 1,900 nits), and better low-light camera capabilities.

As someone who has got their hands on this device, it feels and looks a lot like the Galaxy S25 Plus. The thing that I really appreciate is the upgraded Exynos 2400 chipset, which keeps the device running smoothly for those long hours of doomscrolling, gaming, or streaming shows. And if you're someone who's juggling multiple things throughout the day, the device's Now Bar helps give you important information at a glance, while "Now Brief" summarizes your day for you.

Overall, the device truly offers the best of both worlds, packing in flagship features and an improved selfie camera, all at a reasonable price.