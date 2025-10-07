I love thin phones. Currently, I'm keeping an iPhone Air in my left pocket and a Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in my right pocket, and the latter has been my daily driver for months. Whatever your stance on thin-and-light smartphones is, a common criticism has been their pricing. It's hard to pay a premium when there are considerable compromises, but now you don't have to thanks to killer Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales.

I paid for both my iPhone Air ($1,199) and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ($1,099) in full, and I regret to inform you that the Galaxy S25 Edge is now at a painfully-low price. My loss is your gain: you can snag a 256GB Galaxy S25 Edge for only $684.99, down from a full retail price of $1,099. To put that in perspective, the discount is over $400 and 38% off, and it's literally lower than the MSRP of a base-model Galaxy S25.

In other words, if you've been cautiously intrigued by thin phones like the Galaxy S25 Edge, this is your chance to snag one at a major discount with no strings attached — here's why you should.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the most versatile slim phone on the market today. It's the same exact screen size as the Galaxy S25 Plus, and still packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and two rear cameras. Despite bringing a lot of power, this phone still manages to be 5.8mm thin with a modest camera bump.

✅Recommended if: you want a thin phone that doesn't skimp on features; you need a 6.7-inch display and a premium build quality; you like Samsung's excellent One UI 7/8 software and Galaxy AI features.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a phone with a big battery as your top priority; you'd rather own the thinnest phone possible with more compromises; you need a telephoto camera.

All the ways the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the best thin phone

After using both, I'm wowed by the iPhone Air in a way the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge can't invoke. The bit of extra thinness, smaller form factor, and interesting camera plateau design makes the Air feel more exciting and different to me. However, I'm well aware that all of those reasons are also reasons why the average consumer probably shouldn't buy one.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge manages to get pretty thin at 5.8mm without feeling much different from a flagship Android smartphone. It still has a premium AMOLED 6.7-inch display, the best Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a dual-camera system on the back. In my performance and benchmark testing, I've found that the Galaxy S25 Edge is not only faster than the iPhone Air, but also handles thermal throttling and overheating better.

With One UI 7 out of the box (and upgradeable to One UI 8), the Galaxy S25 Edge isn't lacking in the software department. I won't tell you whether One UI 8 is better than iOS 26 — that's subjective, and Liquid Glass is controversial — but it's my favorite Android skin from Samsung and comes with seven years of guaranteed software updates.

The cameras are another separator. I think both the iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge have great main cameras, but Samsung's thin phone crucially adds an ultrawide lens. Just before I picked up my iPhone Air, I used the ultrawide lens on the Galaxy S25 Edge to take a wide shot at a concert, and realized just how important that secondary camera can be. While there's no telephoto on either, both have 2x "optical-quality" zoom, so Samsung's offering actually has 0.6x, 1x, and 2x options — superb for a slim device.

Overall, it's clear to me that the Galaxy S25 Edge is the more versatile device. At under $700 for a limited time during Prime Day, it's a no-brainer if you're even remotely excited by slim hardware. It's far less than I paid, and I'm quite happy with my purchase, so your deal will be even better.