Samsung is putting Gemini on a fridge, and it'll debut at CES 2026

What you need to know

Samsung plans to bring Google Gemini to home appliances, starting with refrigerators and wine cellars at CES 2026.

The new Bespoke AI Refrigerator can recognize more food items, including processed foods, without manual registration.

Samsung will also showcase an AI-powered wine cellar that tracks bottles, locations, and pairing suggestions using Gemini.

We have seen Google bring Gemini to smartphones, Workspace apps, smartwatches, and even cars, but now it looks like Gemini is headed to refrigerators, with Samsung set to showcase it at CES 2026.

Samsung has already confirmed it will host an event at CES 2026 called The First Look on January 4, 2026 at 10 PM EST. The company previously said it would unveil "new AI-driven customer experiences," and as the event approaches, it is becoming clear what one of those innovations will be: Gemini integration in a refrigerator.

In a new blog post, Samsung announced it will showcase its latest kitchen appliance lineup at CES 2026. Among them is the new Bespoke AI Refrigerator Family Hub, which will feature upgraded AI Vision capabilities and Gemini for the first time.

Gemini is now coming to your fridge, for better or worse

[The First Look 2026] Official Trailer | Samsung - YouTube Watch On

Samsung says its previous smart refrigerators could recognize up to 37 types of fresh food and 50 types of pre-registered processed food on device. With Gemini built into the fridge, the company claims it will be able to recognize an even wider range of food items.

Samsung adds that the new Bespoke AI Refrigerator Family Hub will also recognize processed foods without separate registration, detect user-labeled items, and add foods stored in personal containers directly to the food list.

Alongside the AI refrigerator, Samsung is also planning to showcase a new Bespoke AI Wine Cellar with integrated Gemini. According to the company, when users store or remove wine bottles, a camera positioned at the top of the unit will recognize labels and track and update the SmartThings AI Wine Manager in real-time.

The system will also be able to differentiate between specific shelves and compartments where each bottle is placed, making it easier to check locations without searching manually. Users will also be able to look up wine information and receive pairing suggestions based on the bottles in their collection.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we are hoping to see the Galaxy Z TriFold or at least a sneak peek at the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, the integration of Gemini into refrigerators is certainly interesting. Whether this will prove genuinely useful remains to be seen, but we will find out once we go hands on with these devices during our live coverage from CES 2026.