What you need to know

A rumor claims to have discovered code in an app beta that points toward a "screen automation" feature for Gemini on Android.

This feature would supposedly enable the AI to "order food" and "book rides" for users, per their request.

There were several warnings spotted in its early code, advising users to not share sensitive data, as screenshots are shared with "reviewers."

Google's AI continues to advance, and now new rumors claim Gemini could rise to a position where it's doing even more for you, like placing orders.

It looks like Google is working on a "screen automation" feature with Gemini in a report by AssembleDebug (Android Authority). The tipster discovered new insights about this feature, which will supposedly enable Gemini to "help with tasks." Specifically, a beta version of the Google app states Gemini can "place orders and book rides" for the user.

This functionality is most likely based on the user's prompt, as they would tell Gemini what to do and (maybe?) how. Early strings in the code reportedly state that Gemini will automate what's happening on your screen in "certain apps."