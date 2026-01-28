Google just supercharged Chrome with Gemini, and it makes me a little uneasy

What you need to know

Google is rebuilding Chrome from a static tool into a proactive AI assistant powered by Gemini 3.

A new, persistent side panel allows you to research, summarize reviews, and compare products without ever leaving your active tab.

With "Nano Banana," you can now edit and transform images directly within the browser using simple text prompts.

Through Connected Apps, Gemini pulls data from Gmail, Drive, and Maps to handle complex workflows in a single conversation.

The days of the basic browser are over. Google Chrome has long been a window to the internet, a reliable but fairly static tool for moving between tabs. Now, Google is rebuilding Chrome around Gemini and turning it from a simple gateway into a proactive assistant that works inside your browsing sessions.

With Gemini coming to Chrome, Google believes AI should no longer be limited to separate apps. Instead, the search giant wants it to sit next to your open tabs and help you think, decide, and act more quickly. Google says these updates are based on Gemini 3 and are rolling out to Windows, macOS, and Chromebook Plus users in the U.S.

A redesigned side panel is at the heart of this change. This means you no longer have to switch between tabs or opening new windows, as Gemini now stays on the side of your screen. You can keep working on a report, comparing products, or checking emails in one tab, while asking Gemini to summarize reviews, compare prices, or organize your schedule in another.

Google says testers have used Gemini to manage busy calendars, browse several shopping sites, and organize information scattered across many open pages.