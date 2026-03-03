Google turns Pixel’s Now Playing into a standalone app — and it’s a big deal

What you need to know

Google's Now Playing is now officially a standalone app, and it's available to download via the Play Store.

Unlike Shazam, Now Playing uses an on-device database of song fingerprints, so it identifies music instantly without sending audio to the cloud.

Google is also said to be testing a refreshed Now Playing UI with clearer album art, updated controls, and smoother navigation.

Google is finally turning one of the Pixel’s most beloved background features into a full-blown app.

The Now Playing feature has been part of Pixel phones for a while, automatically identifying songs nearby without needing the internet. Until now, it was tucked away in Settings, so it felt more like a hidden bonus than a main feature.

That’s changing. According to Android Authority, Now Playing is now available as its own app on the Google Play Store, as previously rumored. Rather than just a shortcut, it’s a real app with updates, better visibility, and a clearer identity.

Now Playing has always been impressive from a technical standpoint. Unlike apps such as Shazam, it doesn’t need the cloud for every song search. Your phone downloads a database of song fingerprints right to the device. That’s how it can identify tracks offline, instantly, and without sending audio clips to servers.

You get automatic song recognition on your lock screen, along with a searchable history of songs your phone has picked up. In the past, managing it was awkward because you had to go through Settings, then Sound & vibration, and finally Now Playing. That wasn’t very convenient. Turning it into a standalone app fixes this problem.

A redesign is in the works

9to5Google reports that Google is also testing a new look for Now Playing. The update brings a more modern design, clearer album art, updated controls, and easier navigation between your song history and recognition features.

By moving Now Playing from Settings to the Play Store, Google can update it more quickly. Updates don’t have to wait for big system releases anymore. It also makes the feature easier to find for new Pixel owners who might not have noticed it before.

More importantly, this shows that Google sees Now Playing as more than just a background feature. It’s now a key part of what makes a Pixel phone unique, just like Call Screen and Recorder.

Android Central's Take

In my opinion, this is the right way for Pixel features to grow. I’ve always liked how Now Playing works quietly in the background, but making it a real app makes it feel more intentional and less hidden. It brings faster updates, clearer controls, and better visibility for a feature that really improves daily use.

If you have a Pixel, this isn’t just a small change. It shows that Google is focusing even more on the small, smart details that make the phone feel well-designed.