What you need to know

Google has finally brought a foldable-optimized camera layout to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold after debuting it on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The updated Camera app allows scrolling through recent photos on the left while shooting with the familiar viewfinder on the right.

The app update is now rolling out.

If you own a Pixel 9 Pro Fold, you can now finally preview your photos on the left half of the screen while using the right half as the viewfinder.

While foldable phones offer plenty of great use-case scenarios, such as a bigger inner display for watching content and using two apps side by side so you don't have to switch between them repeatedly, I really appreciate it when apps are optimized for foldables from the start.

Most apps like Gmail, Maps, Evernote, and many others are optimized to take full advantage of the inner foldable display. Similarly, the camera app on many foldable phones, such as the Oppo Find N5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, and even the Vivo X Fold 5, offers a feature that splits the camera into two halves, with the viewfinder on the right and previews of recent shots on the left.