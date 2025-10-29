One UI 8.5 leak reveals game-changing camera presets for Galaxy devices

What you need to know

One UI 8.5 may introduce presets for Pro camera controls, enhancing photography capabilities.

Users can share camera presets with friends via the Quick Share app for collaborative photography.

Details of the update reveal adjustable settings for various camera features across Galaxy devices.

One UI 8.5 leaks have been showing up quite a bit lately, and for good reason, as it looks like some users were able to access the internal build of the update, indicating that Samsung continues to test it.

Though there might be a slight delay with the Beta rollout, we got a sneak peek at some cool new features. And this one's for all you Pro photographers out there who want every shot to be a masterpiece and like to play around with your camera's potential.

Android Authority was able to spot a code within the leaked One UI 8.5 builds that hints at the possibility that Samsung may be working on presets for its Pro camera controls.

So, you can quickly swap between your saved settings for ISO, aperture, and white balance, instead of having to manually adjust them every single time. It's perfect for when you need to click those tricky shots, like the moon or a super bright sunrise

The publication notes that Samsung would even allow users to choose the camera for which they'd like to apply certain settings. For instance, if your device has three lenses, wide, ultrawide, and telephoto, you might be able to pick one and apply these presets, which is pretty neat, eh?

The presets will allegedly store values for various camera settings, including focus type (manual or auto), ISO, Kelvin value, manual color tune (saturation, contrast, highlights, shadow), shutter speed, white balance, focus length, and exposure.

What's more is that users will also be allowed to share these presets with their friends or family. The website also "spotted clues that suggest users will be able to share camera presets with other Galaxy users through the Quick Share app." This is great for when you're working with a group of photographers and you'd like them to shoot with the same settings as you.

While we aren't sure which devices will get access to this feature as yet, considering that all Galaxy devices have varied camera capabilities and lenses, it will definitely make clicking those professional pictures much easier.