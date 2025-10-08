Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Samsung is testing One UI 8.5, expected to launch with the Galaxy S26 series, bringing new smart features.

The update could finally introduce Pixel's popular automatic Call Screen feature to Galaxy smartphones.

With this feature, AI will automatically answer, transcribe, and filter spam or unknown calls for users.

Users can control how the feature works, with multiple screening levels and language options available.

Samsung has just started rolling out One UI 8, based on Android 16, for its devices. However, the company is already testing the next major software update, One UI 8.5, which is expected to debut with the Galaxy S26 series. A new leak now suggests that Samsung might finally bring one of Google Pixel's best calling features to Galaxy phones.

Google's Pixel smartphones have had Call Screen since 2018. The feature uses Google Assistant to answer calls from unknown or suspicious numbers, transcribe them in real time, and let users decide whether to pick up. The feature even made its way to iPhones earlier this year with iOS 26, and now it seems Samsung is preparing to introduce something similar with One UI 8.5.

According to a report from Android Authority, Samsung is developing an automatic call screening system for Galaxy phones. While Samsung devices have offered call screening before, it required manual input from users.

With One UI 8.5, Samsung appears to be adding a fully automated version that functions like Pixel's Call Screen, allowing the phone to answer and filter calls on the user's behalf without any manual interaction.

Samsung is testing automatic call screening in One UI 8.5

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The report also notes that Samsung will give users control over how the feature behaves. User will reportedly be able to choose from several screening levels, including scanning all calls, unknown numbers, spam and scam calls, international numbers, or only hidden caller IDs.

So far, the automatic call screening feature has only been spotted in the Korean build of One UI 8.5, but it's likely that Samsung is working on expanding it to English and other languages before launch. After all, the company still has plenty of time to refine the feature ahead of next year's rumored rollout.

Additionally, Samsung will reportedly allow users to activate automatic call screening while Do Not Disturb is enabled, and to select a preferred language for call handling.

That said, it's great to see Samsung adopting one of the most useful features from Google's Pixel lineup. Soon, more flagship Android users will be able to enjoy the convenience of letting their phones handle unwanted calls automatically.