What you need to know

An AI-powered upgrade for Google Fi launching in mid-November will scrub background noise like wind and traffic from all calls, making every conversation clearer by default.

Coming in early December, users can send high-res photos, videos, and messages right from their browser without needing their phone nearby.

Pixel 5a and newer devices will automatically link to secure premium Wi-Fi networks at airports and major public spots, with VPN protection built in.

Google Fi is getting a significant overhaul this fall, with a raft of AI-powered features aimed at improving call clarity, messaging flexibility, Wi-Fi reliability, and bill transparency.

Starting around mid-November, Google said in a blog post that Fi subscribers will automatically benefit from what the company calls AI-enhanced audio. In practice, this means conversations — including calls to landlines or older devices — will have background noise such as wind, traffic or construction filtered out, and voices on both ends will sound clearer. The feature is enabled by default, though users will have the option to disable it if they prefer.

Another major upgrade: Google Fi’s web interface for calls and messages gains full support for RCS (Rich Communication Services). That means users can send high-resolution photos and videos and enjoy richer threads from a browser even if their phone is not within reach. The rollout for this is expected in early December.

To tackle weak indoor signals, Google Fi is expanding its Wi-Fi Auto Connect+ feature. For select devices (currently Pixel 5a and newer) the service will automatically connect to premium Wi-Fi networks at no extra cost and secure the connection via VPN. This expanded capability will cover tens of millions of locations including major airports (LAX, ORD, JFK) and participating retail malls and stores. On such networks you’ll see a “W+” icon in your status bar.

Bills you can actually understand

In-app support is getting smarter too. The Google Fi app will now generate AI-powered summaries of your monthly bill: what you were charged, what changed since last month, and how any plan adjustments might affect your future costs. This aims to reduce the confusion around mobile bills and avoid needless calls to support.

To go along with the feature rollout, Google Fi is offering a limited-time promotion: new subscribers bringing their own phone and signing up for either the Unlimited Essentials or Unlimited Standard plans will receive 50% off for 15 months. The offer ends November 4, 2025.

If you’re already on Google Fi with a compatible device, the upgrades are mostly automatic and won’t cost extra. Google is weaving AI deeper into its mobile service as functional enhancements that address real frustrations: noisy calls, patchy indoor connectivity, browser-based messaging limitations, and opaque bills.