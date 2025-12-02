What you need to know

Google is testing a smoother handoff from AI Overviews to AI Mode, letting users jump into an AI chat with a single tap.

The new flow keeps users in the search results while enabling richer follow-up questions without starting a new query.

The test is rolling out to Search on mobile globally.

Search on mobile is about to feel a lot more conversational as Google begins testing a new flow that lets users jump straight from an AI Overview into a full-blown AI chat.

Google Search VP of Product Robby Stein confirmed on X that this change is being tested worldwide for mobile users. Previously, Google offered two separate experiences: the AI Overview, which gave a quick summary at the top of your search results, and AI Mode, a chat interface for follow-up questions.

This new test tears down the wall between them. Now, when you tap "Show more" on an AI Overview, Google automatically shifts you into AI Mode. A dedicated "Ask anything" bar slides into view at the bottom of the screen, inviting you to ask follow-up questions immediately.

Search without starting over using AI Mode

AI Mode can do much more than the Overview card. Overviews are designed for quick answers, but AI Mode is meant for deeper follow-up. It uses Gemini 3 and earlier versions like Gemini 2.0 to handle complex questions, keep track of context, and give answers that mix text with images or videos when needed.

Behind the scenes, Google fans out multiple linked queries at once, a technique that allows AI Mode to stitch together broader, more nuanced responses. While AI Overviews remain the fast-answer option, AI Mode has become the place to explore — the part where you iterate, refine, and get into the weeds without restarting the whole search flow.

These design changes come with major technical upgrades. Google is also making its advanced models more widely available. Starting today, Gemini 3 Pro is launching in almost 120 countries and territories for English users.

This change is more than just a new look. By bridging the gap between standard results and AI Mode, Google is subtly retraining how we use Search. We are moving away from "search and click" toward "ask and chat." This is great for convenience, but website owners might be sweating a little.