Audio Overviews on Chrome for Android now condenses long articles into short, podcast-style chats instead of reading them word for word.

It uses a back-and-forth between two AI hosts, making the summaries sound natural and easier to follow.

The feature builds on Google’s NotebookLM and Gemini projects before landing in Chrome.

Google Chrome on Android can now turn any long article into a mini-podcast. The new feature, called Audio Overviews, doesn’t simply read web pages word for word. Instead, it uses Google’s AI to condense the content and present it as a lively conversation between two digital hosts.

The latest stable Chrome for Android update (version 140.0.7339.124) quietly packs a new AI audio tool, first spotted by Android Authority’s Mishaal Rahman. It turns webpage text into a lively, podcast-style summary.

Using two separate AI voices, the feature presents articles as a back-and-forth conversation, making content clearer and more accessible than a standard monotone read-aloud.

It's a conversation, not a monotone

Rather than reading the whole article, the tool serves up a quick, podcast-style chat that hits the main points. This is a step up from basic text-to-speech, and it borrows heavily from Google’s NotebookLM and Gemini projects, where Audio Overviews first appeared before making their way into Chrome.

To give it a try (assuming your device has it), open any webpage you’d like summarized, tap the three-dot menu, and select “Listen to this page.” In the playback controls, you’ll now see an option to switch to the Audio Overview mode instead of the standard read-aloud.

It’s built to be way more interesting than a flat, monotone voice droning through a webpage.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

The feature is rolling out in stages, so even with the right version of the web browser, you might not see it right away. Google uses this approach to catch and fix any hiccups before pushing it to everyone.

Best for long reads

Once it’s available to you, this feature is most useful for long or information-packed articles where a fast summary saves time. Shorter pieces work fine with the standard read-aloud, but the conversational style is ideal when you’re busy or just want to give your eyes a break.

Beyond convenience, Google’s rollout of Audio Overviews to Chrome is a reminder that the web doesn’t have to be a wall of text. By turning articles into audio, it’s helping out folks with visual impairments and anyone who’d rather listen on the go or just can’t be bothered to read another endless scroll.