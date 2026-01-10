What you need to know

The new Strava Instant Workouts feature analyzes prior activity data and generates personalized workout suggestions every Monday.

The feature works across "40+" sport types, and auto-generates a GPS map for outdoor activities based on Strava's Heatmap feature.

The four workout "intent" types are Maintain, Build, Explore, and Recover.

It's only available to Strava subscribers, and the option to push Instant Workouts to Apple or Garmin watches is "coming soon."

When I interviewed Strava execs last year, I asked if they'd ever offer personalized workout suggestions to users, based on their stats; they played coy but admitted that they wanted to make Strava more "forward-looking." This week, Strava Instant Workouts has arrived to fulfill that ambition.

The feature is quite straightforward: Every week, Strava's algorithm will analyze your recent activities and create a series of sample workouts tailored to your abilities.

You can choose to "maintain" your current average pace or distance, "build" your fitness by going further than usual, "explore" new sports types, or "recover" with easier workouts. Each category will have a few workout cards you can select, showing you more details about the pace and route.

(Image credit: Strava)

Strava began beta-testing this feature with running and weight training in November — and claims users expressed 85% satisfaction with it — but has now expanded the feature to over 40 sports.

Strava's Athlete Intelligence will label each workouts as easy, moderate, or hard, as well as provide a "rationale of the benefits to that type of workout."

For outdoor activities, Strava will auto-generate a potential route based on its Heatmap, which tracks where other users traditionally like to run. Whether you're unfamiliar with an area or just crave something new, this feature sounds genuinely helpful, and you can save the route afterward.

Of course, to follow this route, you'll either need to use the Strava app during the activity or push the route to your smartwatch. Strava says that "the ability to send workouts to your Garmin or Apple device and improved step-by-step guidance" will arrive in the coming weeks and months."