What you need to know

Garmin announced new nutrition tracking features for Garmin Connect Plus users this week, allowing you to set caloric goals to lose weight or see nutrient recommendations tailored to your body size.

You can use your phone camera to scan barcodes or "AI-powered image recognition" to log your food data.

Garmin's nutrition tracking will sync with Connect+ AI summaries and Lifestyle Logging, connecting poor eating habits to their effects on your health stats.

Garmin wants to help users hit their New Year's resolutions to eat better, adding a dedication nutrition tracking tool with personalized diet recommendations and AI image recognition to log your calories. But you'll need a Connect Plus subscription to access it.

Already available in the Connect app on Android and iOS, nutrition tracking can be added as a main Tab in the navigation bar; you can also add the nutrition widget to the In Focus or At a Glance sections on the Home tab.

Essentially, Garmin Nutrition Tracking lets you log meals or individual food items from a "global food database" with "packaged, restaurant and regional food options," either by searching by name or using your phone camera to scan barcodes. You can even use "AI-powered image recognition" to capture restaurant meals or others that aren't easily quantified.