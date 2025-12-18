Fitness 101: A smarter, Android-powered guide to crushing your New Year’s goals
Smarter goals, better habits, and the tech that actually helps you win.
This fitness tech guide isn't for the natural athletes, responsible dieters, and 10,000-steps-a-day streakers who make good habits a lifestyle. It's for the exhausted parents, disordered eaters, and indoor types who want to get healthier but struggle with it.
I'm not a natural athlete. I was a chubby kid with asthma who got healthier with high school sports, then spent years slowly regressing despite trying to stay active. It's only in the last couple of years that I've shed a few dozen pounds and become as fast as I was a decade ago.
I fully credit this to two things: Following the advice of my fitness smartwatch and sticking religiously to my New Year's resolutions. I set achievable goals at the start of the year and make myself stick to them.
This Fitness 101 guide is designed to help my fellow strugglers who need to grit and claw their way to success. I've collected Starter Kits that'll help motivate you to hit your fitness goals, as well as our best fitness guides for the technology you can trust to be accurate (and affordable).
More personally, I've gathered some of my favorite testing articles from my weekly fitness column for hitting my goals, like when I walked 10,000 steps every day or stood up every hour.
By the time Quitter's Day arrives in mid-January, I think more people can stick to their New Year's fitness resolutions if they have the right tech, plan, and mindset. I hope this guide helps you with that!
- Michael Hicks, Senior Editor, Wearables
Your New Year's Resolution Starter Kit