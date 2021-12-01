Best running watches Android Central 2021

Whether you're a new runner, a budget shopper, a casual athlete, or a seasoned expert, there are plenty of smartwatches to choose from these days. You'll discover that many of the best running watches also happen to be some of the best Android smartwatches you can buy. If you're craving a well-rounded experience that caters to your passion for running, you'll have a plethora of options available to you. The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music continues to be the best running watch overall with tons of advanced running features, solid battery life, and highly accurate activity tracking.

If you're a runner of any kind, chances are you've heard a thing or two about the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music. It's been around for two years, but this is one of those running watches that ages gracefully. Newer models continue to come out — from Garmin and other top brands — but the Forerunner 245 Music continues to be a go-to choice for many running enthusiasts. As the name suggests, one of the stand-out features of the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is onboard storage for up to 500 songs. If you're a dedicated runner who enjoys listening to music while you exercise, this allows you to leave your phone behind while still having access to your favorite tunes. This is a wonderful bonus, but the real selling point here is the impressive running features you'll get. This Garmin smartwatch offers multiple tools that help your train better, including Running Dynamics and Garmin Coach. Additionally, the training status feature lets you know whether you're overtraining or undertraining. You can use the training load feature to compare your most recent exercise volume to the optimal range for your current fitness level. You'll never be short on run profiles, either. The Forerunner 245 Music offers treadmill running, indoor and outdoor track running, trail running, and virtual running. This running watch offers seven days of battery life in smartwatch mode, 24 hours in GPS mode, and 6 hours in GPS with music mode. If you're someone who likes extra features, you might be disappointed to learn that the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music does not offer NFC for Garmin Pay. The music model of the watch is more expensive, so that's something to keep in mind if you're on the fence about whether or not you need built-in storage. Pros: Built-in GPS

Heart-rate monitoring

Multiple running profiles

Advanced training metrics

7 days of battery life Cons: Lacks NFC for Garmin Pay

No altimeter for elevation tracking

Music version is more expensive

Best value: Garmin Forerunner 55

Shopping for the best running watch doesn't automatically mean you need to spend a fortune. In fact, many numerous entry-level options still come loaded with features that are geared toward runners. One example is the new Garmin Forerunner 55. It's perfect for daily wear yet still a good option when you need a sport-ready watch that's lightweight and comfortable. You'll also be able to find plenty of third-party Garmin Forerunner 55 bands when you need to switch things up. Perhaps one of the best things about the Garmin Forerunner 55 is the battery life. It offers a whopping two weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode or 20 hours in GPS mode. It comes with all the core features that Garmin usually offers, including GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep tracking, built-in sports apps, Body Battery energy monitoring, stress tracking, and more. Runners will enjoy having everything they need at their fingertips, including several run profiles. These include running, treadmill running, indoor track running, outdoor track running, and virtual running. The recovery advisor helps you understand how much rest time you need between workouts. Another neat perk is the race predictor, which accounts for your fitness level and training history when helping you reach your race goal. You'll also be able to view the impact of training on your predicted finish time. With such a budget-friendly price tag, it makes sense that some compromises must be made. The Garmin Forerunner 55 doesn't have NFC for Garmin Pay. You're also missing an altimeter, so you won't have any elevation data when recording your workouts. While the watch allows you to control the music playing on your phone, you won't have onboard storage available. These are small sacrifices in the grand scheme of things, especially when considering how affordable this running watch is compared to its competitors. Pros: Built-in GPS

Heart-rate monitoring

Recovery advisor

Advanced training metrics

2 weeks of battery life Cons: Lacks NFC for Garmin Pay

No altimeter for elevation tracking

No music storage

Best for casual runners: Fitbit Versa 3

If you consider yourself a casual runner, you may not need tons of high-end features. Not to mention that you'll save some money by going with a more basic option, like the Fitbit Versa 3, for example. In this case, basic isn't a bad thing. You get everything you need — nothing more, nothing less. It offers a slim, lightweight design with a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen. It's compatible with interchangeable bands, so you always have the option to change up your look. Keep in mind that Versa 3 bands aren't compatible with previous Versa bands, though. Digging a little deeper, you'll get six days of battery life, depending on usage. You get plenty of features for tracking your health and fitness. Examples include heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, automatic exercise recognition, on-screen workouts, and female health tracking. So whether you're going for a walk, outdoor run, or treadmill run, the Versa 3 can track it. Active Zone Minutes is another useful feature. You'll earn Active Zone Minutes for the time you spend in fat burn, cardio, or break heart-rate zones. If you're big on third-party app selection, you'll want to manage your expectations when buying the Fitbit Versa 3. It has improved over time, but it's not as robust as some other Android smartwatches. If you opt for the always-on display feature, be prepared for your battery to train faster. As we mentioned, you don't get any super advanced features here as far as running is concerned. Casual runners and those just getting started with their fitness tracking journey will appreciate the efficient simplicity of the Versa 3. Pros: GPS, HRM, NFC

Activity/sleep tracking

Active Zone Minutes

Gorgeous AMOLED display

6 days of battery life Cons: App selection is limited

Always-on display kills the battery

Lacks more advanced features

Best battery: Coros Pace 2

If you're looking for a straightforward running watch with stellar battery life, look no further than the Coros Pace 2. Most premium smartwatches aren't exactly cheap, but this one does a great job of providing key features at an affordable price point. Of course, you'll have all of the features you'd expect, including built-in GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep tracking, multiple workout modes, and more. Another reason the Coros Pace 2 is an excellent choice is that it offers a lightweight design. With the nylon strap, this watch weighs a mere 29g. If you prefer a silicone strap, the weight will be closer to 35g. You also get a 1.2-inch LCD with 64 colors. While many people are accustomed to AMOLED displays, the LCD allows for long-lasting battery life. Many users will prefer longer battery life over a fancier display. As you might have guessed, the Coros Pace 2's battery life is the star of the show. This smartwatch can last for up to 20 days with regular use. That translates to 30 hours in continuous GPS mode. For serious athletes recording daily workouts or more, 20 days probably isn't a realistic figure. On the other hand, casual users may only need to charge their watch a couple of times per month. The Coros Pace 2 is a running watch to its core, but don't expect much else from it. While some other options on this list offer extra perks, like NFC payments and music storage, those features aren't available on this model. It also lacks an SPO2 sensor for blood oxygen tracking, which is rather disappointing. If comfort is a top priority for you, be sure to consider the silicone band. When running and sweating, the nylon strap has proven to be itchy and uncomfortable. Pros: Built-in GPS

Heart-rate monitoring

Competitive price -Ultra-lightweight design

Up to 20 days of battery life Cons: Lacks SPO2 tracking

No extra smartwatch perks

Nylon strap can be itchy

Best for training: Polar Vantage V2

While all runners train at some point, some do it much more than others. So whether you're a professional athlete or you've got a calendar full of races coming up, you'll appreciate how focused on training and recovery the Polar Vantage V2 is. It may not be quite as popular as some of the other brands on this list, but the Vantage V2 deserves recognition for being one of the best running watches on the market. It's quite the upgrade from the previous model, for starters. You'll have access to several elite performance tests that are designed to help you measure, improve, and monitor key metrics. These tests include running performance, VO2 max estimate, a leg recovery test, Training Load Pro, and Recovery Pro. If you're interested, you can also enjoy access to personalized, pre-made workouts as well as daily guidance with the company's FitSpark program. The running performance test will help you monitor your progress while personalizing your heart rate, speed, and power zones. The Recovery Pro feature can help you determine whether your body is prepared for training with helpful recovery feedback right on the screen. One unique feature is the leg recovery test, which tells you if your legs are ready for high-intensity training. You don't need any special equipment for this feature, either. Last but not least, the Running Index feature estimates your maximal oxygen uptake (VO2 max) while running. This score indicates how efficient your running is and can be monitored over time so you can track your progress and performance. Considering that many of the watches on this list offer between one to two weeks of battery life, the Polar Vantage V2 could use some improvement in that area. The watch claims to offer 40 hours of battery life for continuous training. There are some battery saver options, which are supposed to extend battery life up to 100 hours. There aren't any mapping options, which some runners can't live without. Finally, the 47mm case still might be too large for some wrists. For everything you get with this running watch, the price tag makes sense. That said, it's a stretch for beginners and budget shoppers. Pros: Built-in GPS

Heart-rate monitoring

Multiple battery saving modes

Over 100 sport profiles

Training Load Pro & Recovery Pro Cons: Too large for some wrists

Battery life could be better

Doesn't offer mapping

Best for LTE: Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE

If you're familiar with the Garmin Forerunner 945, you'll notice that the new Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE offers many of the same features, including two weeks of battery life. As the name indicates, the main difference is LTE connectivity. When it comes to LTE smartwatches, most people think of making calls and sending texts from their watch without their phones connected. The Forerunner 945 LTE takes a different approach. The ability to use the LTE connectivity on this watch does not depend on your carrier. With other LTE smartwatches, you might only access the connectivity with a certain carrier(s). Instead, the connectivity is based on a subscription plan through Garmin for $5.99 per month if you choose an annual plan or $6.99 monthly without the annual plan. Don't expect to be shooting off texts or making calls, though. The Forerunner 945 LTE is intended to help runners remain connected on the go. You'll enjoy phone-free safety and tracking features, spectator messaging, and live event sharing. Another feature that runners will appreciate is PacePro Technology, which offers grade-adjusted guidance when you're running a course. You also get many of the same key performance metrics that we've mentioned in some of the other Garmin running watches, such as VO2 max, training load, training status, performance condition, and training effect. This model also offers full-color maps to keep you on track. You can easily follow a specific route with turn-by-turn navigation. If you loved the Forerunner 945 and like the idea of having LTE connectivity, this might be the running watch for you. However, it's important to understand just what this LTE connectivity offers. It's not like some of the other LTE models out there. The main purpose is to keep you safe and connected while you're running. If that makes the higher price tag worth it, the Forerunner 945 LTE could be a winner. Pros: GPS, HRM, NFC

LTE connectivity

2 weeks of battery life

Advanced training metrics

Full-color mapping Cons: LTE use requires a monthly subscription

Expensive for the limitations of LTE

Best for Wear OS: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

If you keep up with the latest news in the wearable world, you know that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 just hit the market. This is the first device to run Wear OS 3, so it's an exciting time for fitness enthusiasts trying out a new platform. Considering this is the only smartwatch on the new platform, it's an attractive buy for the time being. Most importantly, this Wear OS watch offers speedy performance and easy navigation that's perfect for runners who are always on the go. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. The lightweight aluminum case will never get in the way of your intense runs and other workouts. It has a digital rotating bezel that's fun to use without the extra parts to worry about. You'll also appreciate having a large and vibrant AMOLED display that shows you your workout details clearly. In addition to robust fitness tracking that's great for runners, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 also does an excellent job of keeping you informed of your overall health and well-being. For example, the new BioActive Sensor features a compact design without sacrificing measurement accuracy. This revolutionary 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to accurately run three necessary health sensors: optical heart rate, electrical heart (ECG), and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA). The BIA sensor provides a deeper understanding of your general health and fitness by measuring your overall body composition. Of course, Wear OS 3 is brand new. As you may know, this means there will likely be some kinks that need to be worked out in the early stages. Additionally, the battery life tops out around 40 hours, which could be better. However, if you can get past that, it's a promising Wear OS watch for athletes who are serious about tracking their progress and achieving their goals. Pros: GPS, HRM, NFC

Superior health/fitness tracking

Lightweight but durable design

Two size options

Speedy performance Cons: Battery life is mediocre

No iOS compatibility

Best for iOS: Apple Watch Series 6

It may not be an Android smartwatch, but the Apple Watch Series 6 is an excellent choice for iPhone users. You'll appreciate the seamless experience that occurs when your phone and smartwatch run on the same operating system. This is one of the latest releases from the company, and it offers some minor improvements. For example, if you're a runner, you'll be able to take advantage of health and fitness tracking on the Apple Watch Series 6. As always, this smartwatch maintains the design that most iOS users are familiar with by now. Some new color options within the Series 6 lineup include blue, red, gold, and graphite. You can choose between a 40mm and a 44mm case. You'll also have a few options when it comes to the case material, including aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium. Under the hood, you get an improved S6 processor. Some of the basic health and fitness features include built-in GPS, heart-rate monitoring, an always-on altimeter, blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring, electrocardiogram (ECG) readings, native sleep tracking, and much more. The recent introduction of Apple Fitness+ shows the company has noted how competitive the fitness smartwatch industry is becoming. This subscription service offers a giant library of video-led workouts. Choose your activity, and the video will display on your preferred Apple device so you can follow along. Not surprisingly, the Apple Watch Series 6 isn't the cheapest smartwatch out there. Runners with iPhones might not mind paying the extra money for this experience. With that in mind, nothing is stopping iPhone users from seeking out a more running-focused smartwatch that runs on a different operating system. Perhaps the biggest disappointment is that these wearables still only offer a depressing 18 hours of battery life, so prepare for daily charging. The new Apple Watch Series 7 is available, which is worth considering if you want faster charging and a few design improvements. Otherwise, the Apple Watch Series 6 is still a great pick. Pros: GPS, HRM, NFC

Activity/sleep tracking

Blood oxygen monitoring

Electrocardiogram

Two size options Cons: Still expensive

Not for Android users

Disappointing battery life